Ninaad Fall 2025 (September 13th)

Your contribution helps us manage the foundational costs of our events and programs. It ensures that Ninaad can continue providing meaningful opportunities for emerging artists and fostering a vibrant Carnatic music community.
A valued supporter of our growing community and mission.Your support nurtures a vibrant community of young musicians.
Helping preserve and share the richness of Carnatic classical music amongst youth in the Greater Seattle Community
Playing a vital role in sustaining our programs and performances long term. Your support helps us fairly compensate artists and cover essential event costs.
This contribution directly supports the long-term sustainability of Ninaad, including artist compensation, event planning, and future programming. It enables us to grow our impact and continue providing high-quality experiences rooted in Carnatic excellence.
