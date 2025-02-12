Ninaad Spring 2025 (April 26th)

Tickets are only for those aged 12-65, and free admission for those younger and older.
Chai
$3
1 Chai
Samosas
$3
1 Samosa
Chai & Samosas
$5
1 Chai & 1 Samosa
Rasika & supporter
$25
Your contribution helps us manage the foundational costs of our events and programs. It ensures that Ninaad can continue providing meaningful opportunities for emerging artists and fostering a vibrant Carnatic music community.
Friend of Ninaad
$50
A valued supporter of our growing community and mission.Your support nurtures a vibrant community of young musicians.
Patron of the Arts
$75
Helping preserve and share the richness of Carnatic classical music amongst youth in the Greater Seattle Community
Benefactor
$100
Playing a vital role in sustaining our programs and performances long term. Your suport helps us fairly compensate artists and cover essential event costs.
Keystone Supporter
$150
This contribution directly supports the long-term sustainability of Ninaad, including artist compensation, event planning, and future programming. It enables us to grow our impact and continue providing high-quality experiences rooted in Carnatic excellence.
