Ninaad

Hosted by

Ninaad

About this event

Ninaad Spring 2026 (April 25th)

12501 NE Bel Red Rd

Bellevue, WA 98005, USA

Day pass
$10

Full access to full day of festival + lunch, snacks & dinner

Day Pass (Group discount)
$35

Full access to full day of festival + lunch, snacks & dinner - for group of 4

Rasika & supporter
$25

Your donation helps us manage the foundational costs of our events and programs. It ensures that Ninaad can continue providing meaningful opportunities for emerging artists and fostering a vibrant Carnatic music community.

Friend of Ninaad
$50

A valued supporter of our growing community and mission. Your support & donation nurtures a vibrant community of young musicians.

Patron of the Arts
$75

Your support & donation helps preserve and share the richness of Carnatic classical music amongst youth in the Greater Seattle Community

Benefactor
$100

Your support and donation will play a vital role in sustaining our programs and performances long term. Your support helps us fairly compensate artists and cover essential event costs.

Keystone Supporter
$150

This donation directly supports the long-term sustainability of Ninaad, including artist compensation, event planning, and future programming. It enables us to grow our impact and continue providing high-quality experiences rooted in Carnatic excellence.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!