Ninaad Spring 2026 (April 25th)

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About this event
Full access to full day of festival + lunch, snacks & dinner
Full access to full day of festival + lunch, snacks & dinner - for group of 4
Your donation helps us manage the foundational costs of our events and programs. It ensures that Ninaad can continue providing meaningful opportunities for emerging artists and fostering a vibrant Carnatic music community.
A valued supporter of our growing community and mission. Your support & donation nurtures a vibrant community of young musicians.
Your support & donation helps preserve and share the richness of Carnatic classical music amongst youth in the Greater Seattle Community
Your support and donation will play a vital role in sustaining our programs and performances long term. Your support helps us fairly compensate artists and cover essential event costs.
This donation directly supports the long-term sustainability of Ninaad, including artist compensation, event planning, and future programming. It enables us to grow our impact and continue providing high-quality experiences rooted in Carnatic excellence.
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