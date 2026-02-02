Nine Lives of Love Small Prize Raffle

About this event
One chance to win from this pool of prizes:
S01 - Cuisinart Tool & Gadget 10pc Set
S02 - Vanessa Williams Draw String Bag
S03 - Govee Permanent Outdoor Light Kit
S04 - Top Chef Immersion Blender
S05 - Wireless LED Light & Sound Bar Speaker
S06 - Ovente Rice Cooker 10-cup
S07 - Gift Certificate: Dennis J's Barbershop
S08 - Gift Basket: Beardburys Shampoo & Gel Plus Facial Elixir
S09 - Gift Basket: Hobson Estate Merlot, Delafaille Belgian Truffles & Choco Voglia Italian Pralines
S10 - Gift Basket: Coopers Hawk Blanc de Blanc, Cheese Board & Heart-shaped Limoges Trinket Box
S11 - Gift Basket: Premium Skin Care Products
S12 - Gift Basket: Exercise Bands, Gel Socks & Antiperspirant
S13 - Gift Basket: Suncare Kit
S14 - Gift Basket: Premium Skincare Kit
S15 - Gift Basket: Skin & Oral Care
S16 - Gift Basket: Swan Figurine Skin & Hair Care Kit
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