Beyond Nine Cat Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Beyond Nine Cat Rescue Inc

About this event

Nine Lives of Love Small Prize Raffle

Large Prize Raffle Ticket (1 Entry) item
Large Prize Raffle Ticket (1 Entry) item
Large Prize Raffle Ticket (1 Entry) item
Large Prize Raffle Ticket (1 Entry)
$3

One chance to win from this pool of prizes:

S01 - Cuisinart Tool & Gadget 10pc Set

S02 - Vanessa Williams Draw String Bag

S03 - Govee Permanent Outdoor Light Kit

S04 - Top Chef Immersion Blender

S05 - Wireless LED Light & Sound Bar Speaker

S06 - Ovente Rice Cooker 10-cup

S07 - Gift Certificate: Dennis J's Barbershop

S08 - Gift Basket: Beardburys Shampoo & Gel Plus Facial Elixir

S09 - Gift Basket: Hobson Estate Merlot, Delafaille Belgian Truffles & Choco Voglia Italian Pralines

S10 - Gift Basket: Coopers Hawk Blanc de Blanc, Cheese Board & Heart-shaped Limoges Trinket Box

S11 - Gift Basket: Premium Skin Care Products

S12 - Gift Basket: Exercise Bands, Gel Socks & Antiperspirant

S13 - Gift Basket: Suncare Kit

S14 - Gift Basket: Premium Skincare Kit

S15 - Gift Basket: Skin & Oral Care

S16 - Gift Basket: Swan Figurine Skin & Hair Care Kit

Add a donation for Beyond Nine Cat Rescue Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!