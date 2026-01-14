Hosted by

Evanston Aspa

About this event

Experiences, Raffle Tickets & Umbrella Box (Event)

The Art of Presence: A Japanese Tea Ceremony Experience item
The Art of Presence: A Japanese Tea Ceremony Experience
$65

Step into a moment of quiet elegance and intention through a traditional Japanese tea ceremony experience. Guided by a trained Chajin, guests will be welcomed into a thoughtfully prepared setting where each gesture—from the whisking of matcha to the placement of utensils—embodies mindfulness, hospitality, and care. Enjoy seasonal sweets, ceremonial matcha, and an introduction to the history and philosophy of the tea ceremony, offering a rare opportunity to slow down, connect, and savor beauty in simplicity. This tea ceremony will take place in celebration of the Autumn Equinox.


Date: September 26, 2026

Time: 1-3:30pm

Location: Home of Melissa Raman Molitor, Evanston

Host: Remi Kimura

Cost: $65

Ikebana: The Art of Living Form item
Ikebana: The Art of Living Form
$75

Celebrate beauty, balance, and intention through an intimate ikebana gathering inspired by the Japanese art of flower arranging. Guided by architect and designer Maggie Peng, who is also the owner of pink & tan in Evanston, guests will learn the fundamentals of ikebana—line, space, and harmony—while creating their own elegant floral compositions using seasonal materials. This mindful, hands-on experience invites creativity, reflection, and connection, offering a serene yet social way to explore an art form rooted in nature and tradition.


Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Location: Noyes Cultural Arts Center, Evanston

Hosts: Maggie Peng

Cost: $120

The Language of Tiles: Mahjong with Guided Instruction item
The Language of Tiles: Mahjong with Guided Instruction
$50

Enjoy a spirited and welcoming mahjong party that blends learning, play, and community. This experience begins with a clear, beginner-friendly lesson covering the basics of the game—tiles, rules, and strategies—followed by guided gameplay where guests can practice with support and encouragement. NO experience necessary but experienced players also welcome! Lively, social, and engaging, this gathering offers a fun introduction to a beloved tradition while creating space for connection and friendly competition.


Date: May 17, 2026

Time: 3-5pm

Location: Home of Michelle Long, Evanston

Host: Michelle Long

Cost: $50

Scent Stories: Handcrafting Custom Scents and Room Sprays item
Scent Stories: Handcrafting Custom Scents and Room Sprays
$80

Mark a moment of renewal and intention through a warm, sensory gathering centered on crafting custom scent sprays. Guided by Maggie Peng owner of Pink & Tan, architect and designer, guests will explore a curated palette of botanical and essential oil notes—bright citrus, grounding woods, soft florals, and warming spices—to design a custom scent spray that reflects their mood and memories. Learn the basics of fragrance blending, experiment with layering and balance, and leave with your own handcrafted room spray to enjoy at home.


Perfect for a celebration, girls’ night, or mindful creative gathering, this experience offers relaxation, artistry, and a beautiful takeaway—while supporting a meaningful cause.


Date: April 26, 2026

Time: 3-5pm

Location: Noyes Cultural Arts Center, Evanston

Hosts: Maggie Peng

Cost: $80

Clay to Table: Make Your Own Sushi Tray & Bowls item
Clay to Table: Make Your Own Sushi Tray & Bowls
$75

Enjoy a hands-on ceramics gathering where creativity and craftsmanship come together. Join ceramic artist Maggie Droulliard in her Evanston studio, to learn how to shape and design your own sushi tray and small bowls with basic hand-building techniques. This tactile, playful experience invites experimentation, conversation, and connection—resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces perfect for future shared meals. Finished pieces can be used for sushi, charcuterie, or other fun serving purposes.


Date: April 17, 2026

Time: 6:30-8:30pm

Location: Third Culture Ceramics Studio, Evanston

Host: Maggie Drouillard

Cost: $75

Umbrella Box Secrets: Bake Your Own Asian-Inspired Treats! item
Umbrella Box Secrets: Bake Your Own Asian-Inspired Treats!
$75

Step into a joyful, hands-on baking party inspired by the flavors and stories behind our Umbrella Box. Guided by our very own sweets-sorceress Elaine Darer, guests will learn how to make a selection of special treats drawing from Asian-inspired traditions and contemporary twists. Together we’ll mix, bake, and decorate—sharing techniques, stories, and sweet moments along the way.


Date: May 8, 2026

Time: 7-9pm

Location: Home of Elaine Darer, Evanston

Host: Elaine Darer

Cost: $75

Asian Whiskey Tasting: A Journey Across Asia item
Asian Whiskey Tasting: A Journey Across Asia
$120

Embark on a guided tasting experience featuring 10 distinctive whiskeys from Japan, India, and Taiwan. Guests will sample a curated selection while learning about the rich, lesser-known history of whiskey making across Asia—its influences, innovations, and regional character. Warm, educational, and indulgent, this experience invites conversation, discovery, and a deeper appreciation for the artistry behind each pour.


This is a perfect experience for whiskey enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike.


Date: June 28, 2026

Time: 7-9pm

Location: Home of Brian & Melissa Molitor, Evanston

Host: Jeff Yang

Cost: $120

Whiskey 101: A World Tour of Whiskey Styles (Private Party) item
Whiskey 101: A World Tour of Whiskey Styles (Private Party)
$500

Discover the depth and diversity of whiskey in this guided tasting journey through 10 of the world’s main whiskey styles—from bold bourbons and spicy ryes to elegant single malts from across the globe. Guests will learn the fundamentals of whiskey production, regional traditions, and the subtle nuances that shape aroma, flavor, and finish. Engaging and approachable, this experience blends education with enjoyment, inviting thoughtful tasting and lively conversation.


This is a wonderful experience for beginners and enthusiasts alike, offering a flavorful introduction to the global language of whiskey.


Date: TBD by Purchaser

Time: TBD by Purchaser

Location: Home of Purchaser

Host: Jeff Yang

Cost: $500

Umbrella Box item
Umbrella Box
$50

Get your Umbrella Box! Back for the 4th year, our Umbrella Box is a collection of traditional and contemporary sweet and savory hand-crafted treats inspired by asian culinary flavors.​ Each box is beautifully decorated, perfect for gift giving or sharing with family and friends!


Boxes are limited to 100 and sell out quickly every year! Pre-order yours today!


Sales from the Umbrella Box directly supports our annual Umbrella Arts Festival, a FREE community event for all ages!


Pick-Up Date: TBD

Pick-Up Time: TBD

Pick-Up Location:

Host: Evanston ASPA

Cost: $50

1 Raffle Ticket item
1 Raffle Ticket
$10

1 Ticket to enter to win the "Kitchen Table" culinary-themed basket filled with Asian-inspired goods including:

  • Dish & Towel | Pink & Tan
  • Coffee | Coffee Lab
  • Spice Packs | Inspired Indian Kitchen
  • Tumbler | Backlot Coffee
  • Sake | Sea Ranch
  • Outdoor Cafe Gift Card
  • Mother In Law's Kimchi
  • Momofuku Soy Sauce & Chili Crunch
  • Everything I Learned I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant memoir by Curtis Chin
  • Modern Asian Baking at Home cookbook by Kat Lieu

Drawing will take place on Lunar New Year February 17th! Winner will be contacted by email.

3 Raffle Tickets item
3 Raffle Tickets
$25

1 Ticket to enter to win the "Kitchen Table" culinary-themed basket filled with Asian-inspired goods including:

  • Dish & Towel | Pink & Tan
  • Coffee | Coffee Lab
  • Spice Packs | Inspired Indian Kitchen
  • Tumbler | Backlot Coffee
  • Sake | Sea Ranch
  • Outdoor Cafe Gift Card
  • Mother In Law's Kimchi
  • Momofuku Soy Sauce & Chili Crunch
  • Everything I Learned I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant memoir by Curtis Chin
  • Modern Asian Baking at Home cookbook by Kat Lieu

Drawing will take place on Lunar New Year February 17th! Winner will be contacted by email.

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