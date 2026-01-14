Experiences, Raffle Tickets & Umbrella Box (Event)

Mark a moment of renewal and intention through a warm, sensory gathering centered on crafting custom scent sprays. Guided by Maggie Peng owner of Pink & Tan, architect and designer, guests will explore a curated palette of botanical and essential oil notes—bright citrus, grounding woods, soft florals, and warming spices—to design a custom scent spray that reflects their mood and memories. Learn the basics of fragrance blending, experiment with layering and balance, and leave with your own handcrafted room spray to enjoy at home.





Perfect for a celebration, girls’ night, or mindful creative gathering, this experience offers relaxation, artistry, and a beautiful takeaway—while supporting a meaningful cause.





Date: April 26, 2026

Time: 3-5pm

Location: Noyes Cultural Arts Center, Evanston

Hosts: Maggie Peng

Cost: $80