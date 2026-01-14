Experiences, Raffle Tickets & Umbrella Box (Event)

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Step into a moment of quiet elegance and intention through a traditional Japanese tea ceremony experience. Guided by a trained Chajin, guests will be welcomed into a thoughtfully prepared setting where each gesture—from the whisking of matcha to the placement of utensils—embodies mindfulness, hospitality, and care. Enjoy seasonal sweets, ceremonial matcha, and an introduction to the history and philosophy of the tea ceremony, offering a rare opportunity to slow down, connect, and savor beauty in simplicity. This tea ceremony will take place in celebration of the Autumn Equinox.
Date: September 26, 2026
Time: 1-3:30pm
Location: Home of Melissa Raman Molitor, Evanston
Host: Remi Kimura
Cost: $65
Celebrate beauty, balance, and intention through an intimate ikebana gathering inspired by the Japanese art of flower arranging. Guided by architect and designer Maggie Peng, who is also the owner of pink & tan in Evanston, guests will learn the fundamentals of ikebana—line, space, and harmony—while creating their own elegant floral compositions using seasonal materials. This mindful, hands-on experience invites creativity, reflection, and connection, offering a serene yet social way to explore an art form rooted in nature and tradition.
Date: TBD
Time: TBD
Location: Noyes Cultural Arts Center, Evanston
Hosts: Maggie Peng
Cost: $120
Enjoy a spirited and welcoming mahjong party that blends learning, play, and community. This experience begins with a clear, beginner-friendly lesson covering the basics of the game—tiles, rules, and strategies—followed by guided gameplay where guests can practice with support and encouragement. NO experience necessary but experienced players also welcome! Lively, social, and engaging, this gathering offers a fun introduction to a beloved tradition while creating space for connection and friendly competition.
Date: May 17, 2026
Time: 3-5pm
Location: Home of Michelle Long, Evanston
Host: Michelle Long
Cost: $50
Mark a moment of renewal and intention through a warm, sensory gathering centered on crafting custom scent sprays. Guided by Maggie Peng owner of Pink & Tan, architect and designer, guests will explore a curated palette of botanical and essential oil notes—bright citrus, grounding woods, soft florals, and warming spices—to design a custom scent spray that reflects their mood and memories. Learn the basics of fragrance blending, experiment with layering and balance, and leave with your own handcrafted room spray to enjoy at home.
Perfect for a celebration, girls’ night, or mindful creative gathering, this experience offers relaxation, artistry, and a beautiful takeaway—while supporting a meaningful cause.
Date: April 26, 2026
Time: 3-5pm
Location: Noyes Cultural Arts Center, Evanston
Hosts: Maggie Peng
Cost: $80
Enjoy a hands-on ceramics gathering where creativity and craftsmanship come together. Join ceramic artist Maggie Droulliard in her Evanston studio, to learn how to shape and design your own sushi tray and small bowls with basic hand-building techniques. This tactile, playful experience invites experimentation, conversation, and connection—resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces perfect for future shared meals. Finished pieces can be used for sushi, charcuterie, or other fun serving purposes.
Date: April 17, 2026
Time: 6:30-8:30pm
Location: Third Culture Ceramics Studio, Evanston
Host: Maggie Drouillard
Cost: $75
Step into a joyful, hands-on baking party inspired by the flavors and stories behind our Umbrella Box. Guided by our very own sweets-sorceress Elaine Darer, guests will learn how to make a selection of special treats drawing from Asian-inspired traditions and contemporary twists. Together we’ll mix, bake, and decorate—sharing techniques, stories, and sweet moments along the way.
Date: May 8, 2026
Time: 7-9pm
Location: Home of Elaine Darer, Evanston
Host: Elaine Darer
Cost: $75
Embark on a guided tasting experience featuring 10 distinctive whiskeys from Japan, India, and Taiwan. Guests will sample a curated selection while learning about the rich, lesser-known history of whiskey making across Asia—its influences, innovations, and regional character. Warm, educational, and indulgent, this experience invites conversation, discovery, and a deeper appreciation for the artistry behind each pour.
This is a perfect experience for whiskey enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike.
Date: June 28, 2026
Time: 7-9pm
Location: Home of Brian & Melissa Molitor, Evanston
Host: Jeff Yang
Cost: $120
Discover the depth and diversity of whiskey in this guided tasting journey through 10 of the world’s main whiskey styles—from bold bourbons and spicy ryes to elegant single malts from across the globe. Guests will learn the fundamentals of whiskey production, regional traditions, and the subtle nuances that shape aroma, flavor, and finish. Engaging and approachable, this experience blends education with enjoyment, inviting thoughtful tasting and lively conversation.
This is a wonderful experience for beginners and enthusiasts alike, offering a flavorful introduction to the global language of whiskey.
Date: TBD by Purchaser
Time: TBD by Purchaser
Location: Home of Purchaser
Host: Jeff Yang
Cost: $500
Get your Umbrella Box! Back for the 4th year, our Umbrella Box is a collection of traditional and contemporary sweet and savory hand-crafted treats inspired by asian culinary flavors. Each box is beautifully decorated, perfect for gift giving or sharing with family and friends!
Boxes are limited to 100 and sell out quickly every year! Pre-order yours today!
Sales from the Umbrella Box directly supports our annual Umbrella Arts Festival, a FREE community event for all ages!
Pick-Up Date: TBD
Pick-Up Time: TBD
Pick-Up Location:
Host: Evanston ASPA
Cost: $50
1 Ticket to enter to win the "Kitchen Table" culinary-themed basket filled with Asian-inspired goods including:
Drawing will take place on Lunar New Year February 17th! Winner will be contacted by email.
1 Ticket to enter to win the "Kitchen Table" culinary-themed basket filled with Asian-inspired goods including:
Drawing will take place on Lunar New Year February 17th! Winner will be contacted by email.
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