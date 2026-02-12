Umbrella Box Sale

Get your Umbrella Box! Back for the 4th year, our Umbrella Box is a collection of traditional and contemporary sweet and savory hand-crafted treats inspired by asian culinary flavors.​ Each box is beautifully decorated, perfect for gift giving or sharing with family and friends!





Boxes are limited to 100 and sell out quickly every year! Pre-order yours today!





Sales from the Umbrella Box directly supports our annual Umbrella Arts Festival, a FREE community event for all ages!





*Boxes are on sale through May 14, 2026 (while supplies last)

*Pick-up date is May 15, 2026

*Pick up location will be at 2227 Payne St., Evanston 60201

*Pick-up times are between 11am-1pm and 4pm-8pm

*Cost: $50