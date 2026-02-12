Umbrella Box Sale

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About this event
Get your Umbrella Box! Back for the 4th year, our Umbrella Box is a collection of traditional and contemporary sweet and savory hand-crafted treats inspired by asian culinary flavors. Each box is beautifully decorated, perfect for gift giving or sharing with family and friends!
Boxes are limited to 100 and sell out quickly every year! Pre-order yours today!
Sales from the Umbrella Box directly supports our annual Umbrella Arts Festival, a FREE community event for all ages!
*Boxes are on sale through May 14, 2026 (while supplies last)
*Pick-up date is May 15, 2026
*Pick up location will be at 2227 Payne St., Evanston 60201
*Pick-up times are between 11am-1pm and 4pm-8pm
*Cost: $50
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!