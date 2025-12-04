Nine Muses Benefit Sponsorship

Hosted by
Support the creativity, imagination, and innovation of our young people, and the activism needed to increase the visibility and representation for the Asian American community, as we build a foundation for future generations.
Additional Benefits: 9 tickets to the event, premier sponsor visibility with name and logo on website, social media, marketing materials, program listing, and announcement of support by the host at the event. This premier sponsorship also includes 4 buy-in experiences of your choice at no charge. (List of experiences coming soon!)
Support the teaching of Asian American history in schools, the creation of new written works and literature arts, and translation services to increase access and accessibility.
Additional Benefits: 6 tickets to the event, sponsor visibility with name and logo on website, social media, marketing materials, program listing, and announcement of support by the host at the event. This sponsorship also includes 2 buy-in experiences of your choice at no charge (list of experiences coming soon!) and 10 raffle tickets to win the "Kitchen Table" basket filled with local Asian-inspired items including artisan goods, coffee, spices, restaurant gift cards, cookbooks and more!
Support the preservation and education of textile and fiber arts, ceramics, and traditional art forms that are passed down from generation to generation.
Additional Benefits: 4 tickets to the event, sponsor visibility with name and logo on website, social media, marketing materials, program listing, and announcement of support by the host at the event. This sponsorship also includes 10 raffle tickets to win the "Kitchen Table" basket filled with local Asian-inspired items including artisan goods, coffee, spices, restaurant gift cards, cookbooks and more!
Support the sharing and community building inherent in culinary arts, the art of hospitality, and traditional ceremonial arts practices.
Additional Benefits: 4 tickets to the event, sponsor visibility on social media, marketing materials, and program listing. This sponsorship also includes 10 raffle tickets to win the "Kitchen Table" basket filled with local Asian-inspired items including artisan goods, coffee, spices, restaurant gift cards, cookbooks and more!
Support the expression and preservation of identity and culture through visual and media arts programs.
Additional Benefits: 2 tickets to the event, sponsor visibility on social media and program listing. This sponsorship also includes 10 raffle tickets to win the "Kitchen Table" basket filled with local Asian-inspired items including artisan goods, coffee, spices, restaurant gift cards, cookbooks and more!
Support the creation and performance of traditional and contemporary cultural music, vocal arts, and spoken word.
Additional Benefits: 2 tickets to the event, sponsor visibility on social media and program listing. This sponsorship also includes 5 raffle tickets to win the "Kitchen Table" basket filled with local Asian-inspired items including artisan goods, coffee, spices, restaurant gift cards, cookbooks and more!
Support cultural dance, embodiment practices such as yoga and mindfulness work, and movement arts programs.
Additional Benefits: 2 tickets to the event and acknowledgement of support through program listing the night of the event. This sponsorship also includes 3 raffle tickets to win the "Kitchen Table" basket filled with local Asian-inspired items including artisan goods, coffee, spices, restaurant gift cards, cookbooks and more!
Support our archiving projects, the preservation of ancestral arts practices, and the passing down of heritage and tradition through intergenerational programs.
Additional Benefits: Acknowledgement of support through program listing the night of the event and 3 raffle tickets to win the "Kitchen Table" basket filled with local Asian-inspired items including artisan goods, coffee, spices, restaurant gift cards, cookbooks and more!
Support the collection and sharing of oral histories, narrative art practices and storytelling programs.
Additional Benefits: Helping us to offer free and discounted event tickets to community members, and acknowledgement of support through program listing the night of the event.
