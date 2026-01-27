Ninja 36 can backpack cooler Pop-up

One chance of winning ninja FrostVault GO 36-can soft backpack cooler in canyon Red ($250 retail). Local pickup only in Turbotville or Norry





Meet the Ninja FrostVault™ Go, drink and food’s favorite cooler - now on the go. It’s the only soft cooler backpack with a FrostVault™ Cold Dry Zone and ChillSeal™ Lid for two ways to all-day chill. Separate your chilled cans and fridge-temp foods so you don’t have to worry about soggy or squished snacks trapped in the depths of your cooler. FrostVault™ Technology keeps items dry, separate and at food-safe temps (under 40° F) for hours. Holds up to 36 cans (no ice) or 24 cans + ice– perfect for all-day adventures.