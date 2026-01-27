Ninja Pizza Oven Pop-up

One chance of winning Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven, also Bbq Smoker and Roaster Oven. Gets up to 700 degrees. Terracotta Red ($399 retail). Local pickup only in Turbotville or Norry





Reimagine what you can cook outdoors with the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven. This electric outdoor oven unlocks 8-in-1 versatility with a wide temperature range of 105-700°F for a world of premium flavors, textures, and results at the touch of a button. Plus, add authentic woodfire flavor to anything you make at any temperature with just 1/2 cup of pellets with Woodfire Technology. 8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Do more outdoors and turn any space into an outdoor kitchen; Pizza, Max Roast, Specialty Roast, Broil, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate and Keep Warm. ARTISAN PIZZAS: Make no-turn, 12-inch pizzas in just 3 minutes*. Electric heat unlocks back-to-back pizza making with 5 customizable styles to satisfy any craving. *Neapolitan setting at 700F not including preheat time. 700°F PREMIUM RESULTS: Brick oven-inspired results without the hassle—charring, caramelization, blistering and crunch for premium textures and flavors. FEED A CROWD: Fit up to 12-lb turkey, 9-lb pork shoulder, 12-lb prime rib dinner with veggies, 12-inch pizza, full sheet-pan meal or a standard 8x11 casserole dish. SMOKY FLAVORS ON ANYTHING: Add authentic BBQ flavors to anything you make with just 1/2 cup of pellets at any temperature up to 700°F. COMPLETE TEMPERATURE CONTROL™: No flame, full control. Electric heat unlocks a wide range of temps from 105-700°F. Expand your horizons and cook more outdoors. HIGH HEAT ROASTER: 700°F max heat for Max Roast and Specialty Roast. Get high-heat char on steaks in under 7 mins, full meals up to 40% faster*, or cook a full roast with crispy outsides and juicy insides. *vs. indoor oven. Excludes 25-minute preheat. FOOLPROOF BBQ SMOKER: With the touch of a button, smoke low & slow tenderized BBQ foods with authentic smoky flavor. Cook 2 racks of ribs, an 8-lb chicken or 9-lb pork shoulder. EFFICIENT OUTDOOR COOKING: Electric heat makes your job easier. Just sit back and enjoy your cookout. Built to be weather resistant, you can store outdoors but we recommend using our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven cover to keep your oven safe from the elements.