Nitas Silent Hands, Inc Monthly Donor Program

As a Harmony Tier donor, you provide essential support for ASL education initiatives, helping individuals learn the language of inclusion and understanding. Your contribution ensures access to quality learning resources and empowers i
Unity Donor
$25
Join the Unity Tier and help us develop innovative ASL resources that make learning more accessible and engaging. Your monthly donation supports the creation of educational materials, online tools, and technological advancements that enhance ASL education for learners of all ages and backgrounds.
Empowerment Donor
$50
By joining the Empowerment Tier, you play a vital role in giving back to the Deaf community. Your monthly donation supports community outreach programs, providing resources and support to underserved Deaf populations. Together, we can ensure that every individual has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.
Awareness Donor
$100
The Awareness Tier is for those committed to raising awareness about the importance of ASL education and fostering inclusivity within society. Your monthly donation helps us advocate for greater awareness and understanding of Deaf culture, breaking down barriers and promoting empathy and acceptance.
