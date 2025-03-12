Nite at the Races 2025

$40 per person gets you in the door and also covers drinks!
$40 per person gets you in the door and also covers drinks!
Table
$250
Includes 8 tickets.
Includes 8 tickets.
Horse
$25
If you’re trying to rake in even more cash, you can “buy” a horse and name it. $25 enters your horse in one race; if your horse wins, you take home a medal! Horses must be purchased by April 25th. Make sure you give your horse a good name–steeds entered in previous years include Willie Makit, Glue Factory, and Czech Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself.
If you’re trying to rake in even more cash, you can “buy” a horse and name it. $25 enters your horse in one race; if your horse wins, you take home a medal! Horses must be purchased by April 25th. Make sure you give your horse a good name–steeds entered in previous years include Willie Makit, Glue Factory, and Czech Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself.
1/4 Page Ad
$25
To be featured in the Nite at The Races event program.
To be featured in the Nite at The Races event program.
1/2 Page Ad
$50
To be featured in the Nite at The Races event program.
To be featured in the Nite at The Races event program.
Full Page
$100
To be featured in the Nite at The Races event program.
To be featured in the Nite at The Races event program.
Full Page Centerfold
$150
To be featured in the Nite at The Races event program.
To be featured in the Nite at The Races event program.
Race Sponsorship
$175
Race name, 1/4 page ad, 2 tickets.
Race name, 1/4 page ad, 2 tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!