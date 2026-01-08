Slavic Village Development

Hosted by

Slavic Village Development

About this event

Nite at the Races 2026

6501 Lansing Ave

Cleveland, OH 44105, USA

Title Partner Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Premium branding on all advertising collaterals  


Race and horse naming rights to one (1) race 


Two (2) reserved tables of eight (8) for a total of 16 tickets  


Thirty-two (32) drink tickets.


Highlight Post on Slavic Village Development website and social media.


Full Page Ad in Commemorative Booklet.

Table Sponsorship
$250

Reserved Table of eight (8) (16 drink tickets).

Race Sponsorship
$175

$175 per race gets you naming rights to a race, 10 horse names, a 1/4-page ad, and 2 tickets.

General Admission
$40

$40 per person gets you in the door and two complimentary drink tickets.

Full Page Centerfold Ad
$150

To be featured in the Nite at The Races Commemorative Booklet.

Full Page Ad
$100

To be featured in the Nite at The Races Commemorative Booklet.

1/2 Page Ad
$50

To be featured in the Nite at The Races Commemorative Booklet.

1/4 Page Ad
$25

To be featured in the Nite at The Races Commemorative Booklet.

Heads or Tails Beads
$10

One set includes three beads, allowing you to participate in three rounds of Heads or Tails.

Heads or Tails Beads
$15

Two sets include a total of six beads, giving you six chances to play Heads or Tails and stay in the game longer.

Heads or Tails Beads
$25

Three sets include a total of nine beads, giving you one entry for each of the nine races. This is the final option and ensures you are fully in the game for every race leading up to the auction race.

Carbonated beverage
$2

Sierra Mist, Cola, Dr. Pepper, and Diet Cola.

Beer
$4

Fat Heads, Jackie O's, Bud Light, Budweiser, etc.

Wine
$6

Red and White Sweet Wine, Dry red wine

Sideboard #1
$5

100 squares = $500 per board

Winner gets 50%

Slavic Village keeps 50%

Sideboard #2
$10

100 squares = $1,000 per board

Winner gets 50%

Slavic Village keeps 50%

$2 Betting Slip
$2

A $2 betting slip is a fun and easy way to get in on the action. Place your bet on your chosen horse and enjoy the excitement of the race without a big commitment. It’s perfect for casual play while still giving you a chance to win and be part of the fun.

$4 Betting Slip
$4

A $4 betting slip is a great step up for guests who want a little more excitement. It offers a higher potential payout while still keeping things fun and approachable. Perfect for those ready to take their bets up a notch and stay in the action

$6 Betting Slip
$6

A $6 betting slip adds a bit more excitement to your race experience. With a higher stake, you increase your chances of a bigger payout while staying comfortably in the game.

$8 Betting Slip
$8

An $8 betting slip is perfect for guests ready to level up their bets. It brings a great balance of risk and reward, making each race even more thrilling.

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