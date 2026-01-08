Nite at the Races 2026

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About this event
Premium branding on all advertising collaterals
Race and horse naming rights to one (1) race
Two (2) reserved tables of eight (8) for a total of 16 tickets
Thirty-two (32) drink tickets.
Highlight Post on Slavic Village Development website and social media.
Full Page Ad in Commemorative Booklet.
Reserved Table of eight (8) (16 drink tickets).
$175 per race gets you naming rights to a race, 10 horse names, a 1/4-page ad, and 2 tickets.
$40 per person gets you in the door and two complimentary drink tickets.
To be featured in the Nite at The Races Commemorative Booklet.
To be featured in the Nite at The Races Commemorative Booklet.
To be featured in the Nite at The Races Commemorative Booklet.
To be featured in the Nite at The Races Commemorative Booklet.
One set includes three beads, allowing you to participate in three rounds of Heads or Tails.
Two sets include a total of six beads, giving you six chances to play Heads or Tails and stay in the game longer.
Three sets include a total of nine beads, giving you one entry for each of the nine races. This is the final option and ensures you are fully in the game for every race leading up to the auction race.
Sierra Mist, Cola, Dr. Pepper, and Diet Cola.
Fat Heads, Jackie O's, Bud Light, Budweiser, etc.
Red and White Sweet Wine, Dry red wine
100 squares = $500 per board
Winner gets 50%
Slavic Village keeps 50%
100 squares = $1,000 per board
Winner gets 50%
Slavic Village keeps 50%
A $2 betting slip is a fun and easy way to get in on the action. Place your bet on your chosen horse and enjoy the excitement of the race without a big commitment. It’s perfect for casual play while still giving you a chance to win and be part of the fun.
A $4 betting slip is a great step up for guests who want a little more excitement. It offers a higher potential payout while still keeping things fun and approachable. Perfect for those ready to take their bets up a notch and stay in the action
A $6 betting slip adds a bit more excitement to your race experience. With a higher stake, you increase your chances of a bigger payout while staying comfortably in the game.
An $8 betting slip is perfect for guests ready to level up their bets. It brings a great balance of risk and reward, making each race even more thrilling.
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