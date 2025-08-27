Nittany Track & Field

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Nittany Track & Field

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Nittany Track and Field - Uniform and Apparel Shop

Unisex Singlet item
Unisex Singlet item
Unisex Singlet
$35

This is a sublimated unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% texturized polyester flat knit. It comes in sizes from Youth Small to Adult XL.

Unisex Short item
Unisex Short
$20

These are loose fitting unisex track and XC navy shorts. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with an elastic waistband and inside drawcord. It has a 4-inch inseam (adult sizes) and shorter for youth sizes, i.e., youth inseam graded. They come in sizes from Youth Small to Adult XL.

Ladies Singlet item
Ladies Singlet item
Ladies Singlet
$35

This is a sublimated tight fitting ladies track and XC singlet. It is a mid-weight polyester and lycra fabric. It comes in sizes from Adult XS to Adult XL.


Note: There are no youth sizes for this singlet. Although, Adult XS is similar to Youth Large with a ladies cut.

Compression Short item
Compression Short
$25

These are compression spandex ladies/girls track and XC navy shorts. The ladies shorts have a 3-inch inseam and the girls shorts have a 2.5-inch inseam. They are 90% polyester/10% spandex. They have a 1.5-inch plush elastic waistband. They come in sizes from Youth Small to Adult XL.

Old Singlet (Youth Small) item
Old Singlet (Youth Small)
$20

Size: Youth Small

This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.

Old Singlet (Youth Medium) item
Old Singlet (Youth Medium)
$20

Size: Youth Medium

This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.

Old Singlet (Youth Large) item
Old Singlet (Youth Large)
$20

Size: Youth Large

This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.

Old Singlet (Adult Small) item
Old Singlet (Adult Small)
$20

Size: Adult Small

This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.

Old Singlet (Adult Medium) item
Old Singlet (Adult Medium)
$20

Size: Adult Medium

This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.

Old Singlet (Adult Large) item
Old Singlet (Adult Large)
$20

Size: Adult Large

This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.

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