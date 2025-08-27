Nittany Track and Field - Uniform and Apparel Shop

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This is a sublimated unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% texturized polyester flat knit. It comes in sizes from Youth Small to Adult XL.
These are loose fitting unisex track and XC navy shorts. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with an elastic waistband and inside drawcord. It has a 4-inch inseam (adult sizes) and shorter for youth sizes, i.e., youth inseam graded. They come in sizes from Youth Small to Adult XL.
This is a sublimated tight fitting ladies track and XC singlet. It is a mid-weight polyester and lycra fabric. It comes in sizes from Adult XS to Adult XL.
Note: There are no youth sizes for this singlet. Although, Adult XS is similar to Youth Large with a ladies cut.
These are compression spandex ladies/girls track and XC navy shorts. The ladies shorts have a 3-inch inseam and the girls shorts have a 2.5-inch inseam. They are 90% polyester/10% spandex. They have a 1.5-inch plush elastic waistband. They come in sizes from Youth Small to Adult XL.
Size: Youth Small
This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.
Size: Youth Medium
This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.
Size: Youth Large
This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.
Size: Adult Small
This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.
Size: Adult Medium
This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.
Size: Adult Large
This is the previous design for the unisex track and XC singlet. It is 100% polyester wicking knit with a screen printed NTF logo.
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