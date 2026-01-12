NIWC Memberships

Not In Wilderness Coalition

By becoming a Supporter of NIWC, I understand that I am not a voting member, but I support the mission of NIWC and agree to the organization's code of ethics, as follows.


Mission: Leading conversations to safeguard the integrity of the Wilderness experience in the face of technological intrusion.


NIWC Code of Ethics:

  1. Commitment to the preservation of Wilderness character as defined by the Wilderness Act.
  2. Recognition of the exceptional qualities of Wilderness and the compromises necessary for its creation and continuation.
  3. Collaborative and inclusive dialogue with respectful terms of engagement.
  4. Education over enforcement as a primary tool for change.
  5. Dedication to nonpartisan advocacy within the scope of the Coalition.
  6. Transparency in governance and decision-making.
  7. Proactive engagement regarding evolving technologies and emerging challenges in Wilderness.
