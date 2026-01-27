National Inspirational Youth Convention

Offered by

National Inspirational Youth Convention

About this shop

NIYC Brand Shop

Black Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (Small) item
Black Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (Small)
$49

Extremely soft, premium full zip hoodie with over-the-zipper print. Unisex.


Color: White w/ cream logo

"Kept" T-shirt (Small) item
"Kept" T-shirt (Small) item
"Kept" T-shirt (Small) item
"Kept" T-shirt (Small)
$25

The color blast effect makes each tee one-of-a-kind. Each unisex shirt is individually dyed which makes every piece completely unique no two shirts alike. The word "Kept" is thinly outlined in puff print and the print within the outline is Isaiah 26:3.


Color: Gray w/dark gray ink

"Kept" T-shirt (Medium) item
"Kept" T-shirt (Medium) item
"Kept" T-shirt (Medium) item
"Kept" T-shirt (Medium)
$25

The color blast effect makes each tee one-of-a-kind. Each unisex shirt is individually dyed which makes every piece completely unique no two shirts alike. The word "Kept" is thinly outlined in puff print and the print within the outline is Isaiah 26:3.


Color: Gray w/dark gray ink

"Kept" T-shirt (Large) item
"Kept" T-shirt (Large) item
"Kept" T-shirt (Large) item
"Kept" T-shirt (Large)
$25

The color blast effect makes each tee one-of-a-kind. Each unisex shirt is individually dyed which makes every piece completely unique no two shirts alike. The word "Kept" is thinly outlined in puff print and the print within the outline is Isaiah 26:3.


Color: Gray w/dark gray ink

"Kept" T-shirt (2XL) item
"Kept" T-shirt (2XL) item
"Kept" T-shirt (2XL) item
"Kept" T-shirt (2XL)
$25

The color blast effect makes each tee one-of-a-kind. Each unisex shirt is individually dyed which makes every piece completely unique no two shirts alike. The word "Kept" is thinly outlined in puff print and the print within the outline is Isaiah 26:3.


Color: Gray w/dark gray ink

"Kept" T-shirt (3XL) item
"Kept" T-shirt (3XL) item
"Kept" T-shirt (3XL) item
"Kept" T-shirt (3XL)
$25

The color blast effect makes each tee one-of-a-kind. Each unisex shirt is individually dyed which makes every piece completely unique no two shirts alike. The word "Kept" is thinly outlined in puff print and the print within the outline is Isaiah 26:3.


Color: Gray w/dark gray ink

NIYC History Zion's Hill T-Shirt (Medium) item
NIYC History Zion's Hill T-Shirt (Medium)
$15

This unisex t-shirt celebrates the history of the NIYC as researched and written by the late Rev. Dr. Diana L. Cook-Swoope in Shout Jubilee! 50 Years Touching the Lives of Youth, a historical overview of the National Inspirational Youth Convention.


Gildan 50/50 short sleeve.

Color: Black w/ white ink

NIYC History Zion's Hill T-Shirt (Large) item
NIYC History Zion's Hill T-Shirt (Large)
$15

This unisex t-shirt celebrates the history of the NIYC as researched and written by the late Rev. Dr. Diana L. Cook-Swoope in Shout Jubilee! 50 Years Touching the Lives of Youth, a historical overview of the National Inspirational Youth Convention.


Gildan 50/50 short sleeve.

Color: Black w/ white ink

White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (Small) item
White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (Small)
$49

Extremely soft, premium full zip hoodie with over-the-zipper print. Unisex.


Color: White w/ cream logo

White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (Medium) item
White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (Medium)
$49

Extremely soft, premium full zip hoodie with over-the-zipper print. Unisex.


Color: White w/ cream logo

White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (Large) item
White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (Large)
$49

Extremely soft, premium full zip hoodie with over-the-zipper print. Unisex.


Color: White w/ cream logo

White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (XL) item
White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (XL)
$49

Extremely soft, premium full zip hoodie with over-the-zipper print. Unisex.


Color: White w/ cream logo

White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (2XL) item
White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (2XL)
$49

Extremely soft, premium full zip hoodie with over-the-zipper print. Unisex.


Color: White w/ cream logo

White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (3XL) item
White Zipper Hoodie w/ NIYC logo (3XL)
$49

Extremely soft, premium full zip hoodie with over-the-zipper print. Unisex.


Color: White w/ cream logo

Serving God T-shirt (Small) item
Serving God T-shirt (Small)
$19

Serving God: My Favorite Unpaid Position

Unisex


Gildan 50/50 short sleeve.

Color: Dark navy w/ yellow ink

Serving God T-shirt (Medium) item
Serving God T-shirt (Medium)
$19

Serving God: My Favorite Unpaid Position

Unisex


Gildan 50/50 short sleeve.

Color: Dark navy w/ yellow ink

Serving God T-shirt (Large) item
Serving God T-shirt (Large)
$19

Serving God: My Favorite Unpaid Position

Unisex


Gildan 50/50 short sleeve.

Color: Dark navy w/ yellow ink

Serving God T-shirt (XL) item
Serving God T-shirt (XL)
$19

Serving God: My Favorite Unpaid Position

Unisex


Gildan 50/50 short sleeve.

Color: Dark navy w/ yellow ink

Serving God T-shirt (2XL) item
Serving God T-shirt (2XL)
$19

Serving God: My Favorite Unpaid Position

Unisex


Gildan 50/50 short sleeve.

Color: Dark navy w/ yellow ink

Serving God T-shirt (3XL) item
Serving God T-shirt (3XL)
$19

Serving God: My Favorite Unpaid Position

Unisex


Gildan 50/50 short sleeve.

Color: Dark navy w/ yellow ink

Add a donation for National Inspirational Youth Convention

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!