NJ Association of EMS Educators Honorary Member

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About the memberships
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Honorary Member class is for those individuals deemed by the Board of Directors to have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the field of emergency medical services, who have made significant contributions to the goals of the Association, and who have distinguished themselves in this field. Honorary Members are elected by the Board of Directors. Honorary Members shall not have the right to vote, the right to chair committees, or the right to hold office. Honorary Membership is a life-long appointment and are not charged a membership fee.
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