NJ Association of EMS Educators Individual Member

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 26, 2027
Individual Member (“Active”) class is for individuals involved in the planning, supervision, teaching and clinical practice of out-of-hospital medical care. Active Members will be afforded all privileges of the Association, including voting rights, committee membership, election to offices and the right to advise the Association in the conduct of its affairs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!