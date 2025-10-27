The NJ Club of Solivita

Hosted by

The NJ Club of Solivita

About this event

NJ Club Holiday Gala & Annual Meeting

384 Village Dr

Kissimmee, FL 34759

Table 1
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 2
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen..

Table 3
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 4
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 5
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 6
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 7
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 8
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 9
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 10
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 11
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 12
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 13
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 14
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 15
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 16
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 17
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 18
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 19
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

Table 20
$40

Please select the number of seats you want. You'll make your dinner selections on the next screen.

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