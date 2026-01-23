NJ Lions 2026 State Convention Registration Form

Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package. ---- <> -----



** MUST be purchase if purchasing Individual Affairs tickets ** ----- <> ------



PLEASE NOTE: that on the Checkout screen, under the items to be paid you will see an extra line item called "Support the 100% free platform we use!". If you DO NOT WANT TO DONATE to Zeffy for the administration fee, just SELECT "OTHER" where the percentage is, and write down "0.00".