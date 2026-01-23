NJ Lions 2026 State Convention Registration Form

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About this event
Value Package includes ALL Individual Affair Tickets and Convention Badge: Registration, Convention Badge, Friday night dinner, Saturday Brunch and Saturday Evening Banquet. --------- <> ---------
** Please select dinner options for each event below. ** ---- <> ------
PLEASE NOTE: that on the Checkout screen, under the items to be paid you will see an extra line item called "Support the 100% free platform we use!". If you DO NOT WANT TO DONATE to Zeffy for the administration fee, just SELECT "OTHER" where the percentage is, and write down "0.00".
At Chelsea Pub, 8 Morris Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **
Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package. ---- <> -----
** MUST be purchase if purchasing Individual Affairs tickets ** ----- <> ------
PLEASE NOTE: that on the Checkout screen, under the items to be paid you will see an extra line item called "Support the 100% free platform we use!". If you DO NOT WANT TO DONATE to Zeffy for the administration fee, just SELECT "OTHER" where the percentage is, and write down "0.00".
See select dinner option below. Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package.
** CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **
** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **
See select breakfast option below. Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package.
** CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **
** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **
See select dinner option below. Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package.
** CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **
** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!