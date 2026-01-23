Multiple District 16 Lions Clubs International Inc

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Multiple District 16 Lions Clubs International Inc

About this event

NJ Lions 2026 State Convention Registration Form

2831 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Value Package (Value Package includes ALL Individual Affair)
$175

Value Package includes ALL Individual Affair Tickets and Convention Badge: Registration, Convention Badge, Friday night dinner, Saturday Brunch and Saturday Evening Banquet. --------- <> ---------

** Please select dinner options for each event below. ** ---- <> ------

PLEASE NOTE: that on the Checkout screen, under the items to be paid you will see an extra line item called "Support the 100% free platform we use!". If you DO NOT WANT TO DONATE to Zeffy for the administration fee, just SELECT "OTHER" where the percentage is, and write down "0.00".

Convention Kickoff Reception on Thursday May 14th, 2026
$35

At Chelsea Pub, 8 Morris Ave, Atlantic City, NJ



** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **

Convention Badge
$10

Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package. ---- <> -----

** MUST be purchase if purchasing Individual Affairs tickets ** ----- <> ------

PLEASE NOTE: that on the Checkout screen, under the items to be paid you will see an extra line item called "Support the 100% free platform we use!". If you DO NOT WANT TO DONATE to Zeffy for the administration fee, just SELECT "OTHER" where the percentage is, and write down "0.00".

Friday Evening Dinner
$80

See select dinner option below. Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package.

** CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **

** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **

Saturday Breakfast
$35

See select breakfast option below. Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package.

** CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **

** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **

Saturday Evening Gala
$90

See select dinner option below. Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package.

** CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **

** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **

Add a donation for Multiple District 16 Lions Clubs International Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!