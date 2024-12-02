NJ Pine Barrena Pride Collective Inc

NJ Pine Barrens Pride Collective Inc Membership

Pitch Pine Partner
$25

Valid for one year

Named after the resilient pitch pine, this level symbolizes the foundational support that helps the Collective thrive. • Benefits: • Quarterly newsletter • Recognition on the website
Cranberry Champion
$50

Valid for one year

Inspired by the region’s iconic cranberry bogs, this level represents members who nurture growth and connection. • Benefits: • All benefits of Pitch Pine Partner • Early access to select events
Sugar Sand Supporter
$75

Valid for one year

Named after the fine, unique soil of the Pine Barrens, this level signifies members who are the foundation of our community. • Benefits: • All benefits of Cranberry Champion • Pine Barrens Pride Collective sticker • Discounted event tickets
Blueberry Benefactor
$100

Valid for one year

Honoring the region’s renowned blueberries, this level reflects members who provide abundant support for our mission. • Benefits: • All benefits of Sugar Sand Supporter • Exclusive NJ Pine Barrens Pride tote bag • Name listed in the annual report
Firefly Friend
$200

Valid for one year

Celebrating the magic of Pine Barrens fireflies, this level represents members who illuminate our mission with their generosity. • Benefits: • All benefits of Blueberry Benefactor • VIP invitations to special events • Recognition in all online and printed material
Pine Barrens Trailblazer
$500

Valid for one year

This premium level honors the adventurous spirit of those who lead the way in making the Pine Barrens a place of inclusion and pride. • Benefits: • All benefits of Firefly Friend • Annual Dinner Party with other Trailblazers at Klayton’s home • Custom plaque
