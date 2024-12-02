NJ Pine Barrens Pride Collective Inc Membership

Named after the resilient pitch pine, this level symbolizes the foundational support that helps the Collective thrive.
• Benefits:
• Quarterly newsletter
• Recognition on the website
Named after the resilient pitch pine, this level symbolizes the foundational support that helps the Collective thrive.
• Benefits:
• Quarterly newsletter
• Recognition on the website
Cranberry Champion
$50
Valid for one year
Inspired by the region’s iconic cranberry bogs, this level represents members who nurture growth and connection.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Pitch Pine Partner
• Early access to select events
Inspired by the region’s iconic cranberry bogs, this level represents members who nurture growth and connection.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Pitch Pine Partner
• Early access to select events
Sugar Sand Supporter
$75
Valid for one year
Named after the fine, unique soil of the Pine Barrens, this level signifies members who are the foundation of our community.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Cranberry Champion
• Pine Barrens Pride Collective sticker
• Discounted event tickets
Named after the fine, unique soil of the Pine Barrens, this level signifies members who are the foundation of our community.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Cranberry Champion
• Pine Barrens Pride Collective sticker
• Discounted event tickets
Blueberry Benefactor
$100
Valid for one year
Honoring the region’s renowned blueberries, this level reflects members who provide abundant support for our mission.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Sugar Sand Supporter
• Exclusive NJ Pine Barrens Pride tote bag
• Name listed in the annual report
Honoring the region’s renowned blueberries, this level reflects members who provide abundant support for our mission.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Sugar Sand Supporter
• Exclusive NJ Pine Barrens Pride tote bag
• Name listed in the annual report
Firefly Friend
$200
Valid for one year
Celebrating the magic of Pine Barrens fireflies, this level represents members who illuminate our mission with their generosity.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Blueberry Benefactor
• VIP invitations to special events
• Recognition in all online and printed material
Celebrating the magic of Pine Barrens fireflies, this level represents members who illuminate our mission with their generosity.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Blueberry Benefactor
• VIP invitations to special events
• Recognition in all online and printed material
Pine Barrens Trailblazer
$500
Valid for one year
This premium level honors the adventurous spirit of those who lead the way in making the Pine Barrens a place of inclusion and pride.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Firefly Friend
• Annual Dinner Party with other Trailblazers at Klayton’s home
• Custom plaque
This premium level honors the adventurous spirit of those who lead the way in making the Pine Barrens a place of inclusion and pride.
• Benefits:
• All benefits of Firefly Friend
• Annual Dinner Party with other Trailblazers at Klayton’s home
• Custom plaque
Add a donation for NJ Pine Barrena Pride Collective Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!