SARCNJ SAREX 2025

Hosted by
About this event
$
Manasquan, NJ 08736, USA
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS REQUIRED FOR ALL CLASSES. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, tent camping at primitive group campsite, and all activities/tickets marked free. Allaire State Park Rules and Regulations:https://www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/maps/allaire-area.pdf
Friday night and Saturday night. Included with the General admission fee. ALLAIRE STATE PARK. If you plan on camping at the Primitive Group Tent Camping, every individual camper will need one ticket. Portable toilets,water pump,picnic tables, barbecue grills, lantern hooks and fire rings. No flush toilets or showers. No trailers are allowed at this site, check the website for alternate campgrounds options, additional cost would be involved. Park map: https://www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/maps/allaire-area.pdf
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday
Take the SARTECH II practical field exam. Included with the General admission fee. Runs all day, both days and you can leave classes as instructor allows to run course and finish class. The SARTECH II level of certification is the Operations level training for Wilderness SAR personnel. Persons who obtain this certification are to function within the limits of the certification described in the NASAR standards for SARTECH II. This course is a certification examination only. The education for this program can be received through instructor-led Fundamentals of Search & Rescue (FUNSAR) program. Students must print out their Position Task Book (PTB) and bring it with them to the SAREX.
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Sunday 0800 - 1200 Evidence/Crime Scene Classroom B
Included with the General admission fee.
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Saturday 0800 - 1600 Classroom A
Included with the General admission fee. SarTopo is a powerful mapping platform that places cutting-edge digital mapping tools at the fingertips of SAR Incident Support Teams. This course provides a comprehensive look at all the capabilities of SarTopo. The purpose of this course is to demonstrate and practice how to effectively integrate SarTopo tools and skills to your team’s search management.
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Sunday 0800 - 1600 Classroom A
Initial Actions. Included with the General admission fee. This 8-hour course was designed to prepare emergency services responders to respond and take correct initial actions as an individual in starting an investigation and search for missing/injured subjects with a focus on lost persons with dementia and autism. It presumes the student to be well qualified for incident command level positions. This course will cover safety, the duties of an incident commander, incident size-up, mission documentation, initial search tactics, and the practical applications of lost person behavior in both lecture and hands on tabletop sessions based on real missions. Sunday 0800 - 1600 SARIA Classroom A
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
All day Saturday & Sunday at Allaire State Park
16-hour course designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively respond to medical emergencies and injuries in remote and outdoor settings. Students will learn how to assess, treat, and manage common injuries and illnesses that may occur in wilderness environments, where access to medical help is limited or delayed. This course emphasizes hands-on training, scenario-based learning, and practical application of first aid principles in challenging outdoor conditions.
You must pre-order your lunch now. Price includes Regular cold sub, chips, 20oz bottled drink and a fresh-baked cookie! If you have any food allergies please let us know.
You must pre-order your lunch now. Price includes Regular cold sub, chips, 20oz bottled drink and a fresh-baked cookie! If you have any food allergies please let us know.
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday
One K-9 working spot. For intermediate / advanced skill dogs. Handlers with beginning skill dogs are encouraged to audit
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday
One K-9 working spot. For intermediate / advanced skill dogs. Handlers with beginning skill dogs are encouraged to audit
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday
One K-9 working spot. For intermediate / advanced skill dogs. Handlers with beginning skill dogs are encouraged to audit
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday
K-9 handlers only
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday
K-9 handlers only
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday
K-9 handlers only
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday
Included with the General admission fee. Establishing a field searcher’s clue and track awareness. The course provides information regarding the general responsibilities, skills, abilities, and the equipment needed by persons who wish to be “track aware.” Approximate 1-hours sessions run throughout both days.
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
Sunday 1300 - 1600
Forensic Anthropology. Skeleton remains Human bone ID and common find locations. Included with the General admission fee.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!