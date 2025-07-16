Search And Rescue Council Of New Jersey Inc

SARCNJ SAREX 2025

2350 NJ-34

Manasquan, NJ 08736, USA

General Admission
$100

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS REQUIRED FOR ALL CLASSES. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, tent camping at primitive group campsite, and all activities/tickets marked free. Allaire State Park Rules and Regulations:https://www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/maps/allaire-area.pdf

Primitive Group Tent Camping
Free

Friday night and Saturday night. Included with the General admission fee. ALLAIRE STATE PARK. If you plan on camping at the Primitive Group Tent Camping, every individual camper will need one ticket. Portable toilets,water pump,picnic tables, barbecue grills, lantern hooks and fire rings. No flush toilets or showers. No trailers are allowed at this site, check the website for alternate campgrounds options, additional cost would be involved. Park map: https://www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/maps/allaire-area.pdf

SARTECH II Practical
Free

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday


Take the SARTECH II practical field exam. Included with the General admission fee. Runs all day, both days and you can leave classes as instructor allows to run course and finish class. The SARTECH II level of certification is the Operations level training for Wilderness SAR personnel.  Persons who obtain this certification are to function within the limits of the certification described in the NASAR standards for SARTECH II.  This course is a certification examination only.  The education for this program can be received through instructor-led Fundamentals of Search & Rescue (FUNSAR) program. Students must print out their Position Task Book (PTB) and bring it with them to the SAREX. 

Crime Scene Preservation Sunday 0800 - 1200 Classroom B
Free

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Sunday 0800 - 1200 Evidence/Crime Scene Classroom B


Included with the General admission fee.

SAR Topo Saturday 0800 - 1600 Classroom A
Free

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Saturday 0800 - 1600 Classroom A


Included with the General admission fee. SarTopo is a powerful mapping platform that places cutting-edge digital mapping tools at the fingertips of SAR Incident Support Teams.  This course provides a comprehensive look at all the capabilities of SarTopo.  The purpose of this course is to demonstrate and practice how to effectively integrate SarTopo tools and skills to your team’s search management.

Search & Rescue Initial Actions (SARIA)
Free

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Sunday 0800 - 1600 Classroom A


Initial Actions. Included with the General admission fee. This 8-hour course was designed to prepare emergency services responders to respond and take correct initial actions as an individual in starting an investigation and search for missing/injured subjects with a focus on lost persons with dementia and autism. It presumes the student to be well qualified for incident command level positions. This course will cover safety, the duties of an incident commander, incident size-up, mission documentation, initial search tactics, and the practical applications of lost person behavior in both lecture and hands on tabletop sessions based on real missions. Sunday 0800 - 1600 SARIA Classroom A

NASAR Wilderness First Aid All Day Saturday & Sunday
$50

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


All day Saturday & Sunday at Allaire State Park


16-hour course designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively respond to medical emergencies and injuries in remote and outdoor settings. Students will learn how to assess, treat, and manage common injuries and illnesses that may occur in wilderness environments, where access to medical help is limited or delayed. This course emphasizes hands-on training, scenario-based learning, and practical application of first aid principles in challenging outdoor conditions.

Sunday Box Lunch Jersey Mikes
$20

You must pre-order your lunch now. Price includes Regular cold sub, chips, 20oz bottled drink and a fresh-baked cookie! If you have any food allergies please let us know.

Saturday Box Lunch Jersey Mikes
$20

You must pre-order your lunch now. Price includes Regular cold sub, chips, 20oz bottled drink and a fresh-baked cookie! If you have any food allergies please let us know.

K-9 Air Scent Working Spot
$250

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday


One K-9 working spot. For intermediate / advanced skill dogs. Handlers with beginning skill dogs are encouraged to audit

K-9 Trailing Working Spot
$250

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday


One K-9 working spot. For intermediate / advanced skill dogs. Handlers with beginning skill dogs are encouraged to audit

K-9 HRD Working Spot
$250

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday


One K-9 working spot. For intermediate / advanced skill dogs. Handlers with beginning skill dogs are encouraged to audit

Auditor K-9 Air Scent
$100

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday


K-9 handlers only

Auditor K-9 Trailing
$100

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday


K-9 handlers only

Auditor K-9 HRD
$100

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday


K-9 handlers only

Tracking Awareness
Free

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Allaire State Park Saturday and Sunday


Included with the General admission fee. Establishing a field searcher’s clue and track awareness. The course provides information regarding the general responsibilities, skills, abilities, and the equipment needed by persons who wish to be “track aware.” Approximate 1-hours sessions run throughout both days.

Anthropology Sunday 1300 - 1600 Forensic Anthropology
Free

A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED


Sunday 1300 - 1600


Forensic Anthropology. Skeleton remains Human bone ID and common find locations. Included with the General admission fee.

