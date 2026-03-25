NJ Food Democracy Collaborative

Hosted by

NJ Food Democracy Collaborative

About this event

5th Annual State of the New Jersey Food System Summit

100 George St

New Brunswick, NJ 08901, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

Please pay what you or your organization is able to. Suggested price per person is $45. Thank you.

Exhibitor space
$75

*NEED TO ADD INFO HERE*

Sponsorship - 1
$5,000

Support New Jersey’s leading statewide food system convening—bringing together leaders across agriculture, public health, policy, and community to align around the infrastructure needed for a more resilient, equitable, and locally rooted food system. This sponsorship level includes 4 tickets.

Sponsorship - 2
$1,500

Support New Jersey’s leading statewide food system convening—bringing together leaders across agriculture, public health, policy, and community to align around the infrastructure needed for a more resilient, equitable, and locally rooted food system. This sponsorship level includes 2 tickets.

Sponsorship - 3
$500

Support New Jersey’s leading statewide food system convening—bringing together leaders across agriculture, public health, policy, and community to align around the infrastructure needed for a more resilient, equitable, and locally rooted food system. This sponsorship level includes 1 complementary ticket.

Cultivator Sponsorship - Farmer-Sponsor Circle
Pay what you can

We’re inviting farms to join us as Cultivators, our farmer-sponsor circle for the Summit. Cultivator contributions are intentionally accessible, with suggested amounts between $75 and $350, and help support strong farmer participation and representation at this statewide convening. This sponsorship includes a 25% discount on your ticket (which is "pay what you can")

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