5th Annual State of the New Jersey Food System Summit

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Please pay what you or your organization is able to. Suggested price per person is $45. Thank you.
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Support New Jersey’s leading statewide food system convening—bringing together leaders across agriculture, public health, policy, and community to align around the infrastructure needed for a more resilient, equitable, and locally rooted food system. This sponsorship level includes 4 tickets.
Support New Jersey’s leading statewide food system convening—bringing together leaders across agriculture, public health, policy, and community to align around the infrastructure needed for a more resilient, equitable, and locally rooted food system. This sponsorship level includes 2 tickets.
Support New Jersey’s leading statewide food system convening—bringing together leaders across agriculture, public health, policy, and community to align around the infrastructure needed for a more resilient, equitable, and locally rooted food system. This sponsorship level includes 1 complementary ticket.
We’re inviting farms to join us as Cultivators, our farmer-sponsor circle for the Summit. Cultivator contributions are intentionally accessible, with suggested amounts between $75 and $350, and help support strong farmer participation and representation at this statewide convening. This sponsorship includes a 25% discount on your ticket (which is "pay what you can")
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