D9 in Trenton, 3-Day Civic Engagement Experience

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About this event
Every Chapter donation goes directly to the planning and programming for "D9 in Trenton 2026" a three-day, statewide civic engagement and advocacy event hosted by New Jersey's National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), taking place April 9–11, 2026, at the New Jersey State House and Trenton War Memorial. The event unites Divine Nine organizations for youth leadership, policy discussions, and community advocacy.
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