NJALAS Awards Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Single Gala ticket. Payment by Purchase Order available at checkout.
One Table with 10 tickets; Quarter-page ad in the event program. Ad size: 2.75" width x 4.25" height. Website and table branding recognition. Ads must be print ready artwork, to size, as a high-resolution (300 dpi) .jpg or .png, emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for submitting ads is Saturday, April 18, 2026.
One Table with 10 tickets; Half-page ad in the event program; Event website, table branding recognition, recognition announcements throughout the event. Ad size: 5.5" width x 4.25" height. Ads must be print ready artwork, to size, as a high-resolution (300 dpi) .jpg or .png, emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for submitting ads is Saturday, April 18, 2026.
One premium table with 10 tickets; Full-page ad in the event program; Prominent event website branding recognition. Table branding, ability to display company signage/banner, and recognition announcements throughout the event. Ad size: 5.5" width x 8.5" height. Ads must be print ready artwork, to size, as a high-resolution (300 dpi) .jpg or .png, emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for submitting ads is Saturday, April 18 2026.
Ad size: 2.75" width x 4.25" height. Ads must be print ready artwork, to size, as a high-resolution (300 dpi) .jpg or .png, emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for submitting ads is Saturday, April 18, 2026.
Ad size: 5.5" width x 4.25" height. Ads must be print ready artwork, to size, as a high-resolution (300 dpi) .jpg or .png, emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for submitting ads is Saturday, April 18, 2026.
Ad size: 5.5" width x 8.5" height. Ads must be print ready artwork, to size, as a high-resolution (300 dpi) .jpg or .png, emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for submitting ads is Saturday, April 18, 2026.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!