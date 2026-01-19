NJALAS Awards Gala 2026

One premium table with 10 tickets; Full-page ad in the event program; Prominent event website branding recognition. Table branding, ability to display company signage/banner, and recognition announcements throughout the event. Ad size: 5.5" width x 8.5" height. Ads must be print ready artwork, to size, as a high-resolution (300 dpi) .jpg or .png, emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for submitting ads is Saturday, April 18 2026.