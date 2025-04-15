NJ/DE Junior Camp Registration 2025

-Children under 6 must be accompanied by a parent. -If you are attending with your child, evening services are free. But if you plan to attend any daytime events, you will need to register under volunteer or parent registration.
All registrations pending Pastor approval
When finalizing registration the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0
Full Price
Things to know before registering:
Camp Volunteer/Parent Registration
$55
Camp Parent Registration (No T-Shirt)
$30
T-Shirt not included
