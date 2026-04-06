NJ/DE Junior Camp Registration 2026

$25 Discount<br />With free t-shirt for camper/s<br /><br />Things to know before registering:<br /><br />-Children under 6 must be accompanied by a parent.<br />-If you are attending with your child, evening services are free. But if you plan to attend any daytime events, you will need to register.<br /><br />All registrations will be pending Pastor approval<br /><br />When finalizing registration, the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0