NJ/DE Junior Camp Registration 2026

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$25 Discount<br />With free t-shirt for camper/s<br /><br />Things to know before registering:<br /><br />-Children under 6 must be accompanied by a parent.<br />-If you are attending with your child, evening services are free. But if you plan to attend any daytime events, you will need to register.<br /><br />All registrations will be pending Pastor approval<br /><br />When finalizing registration, the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0
$15 Discount<br /><br />Things to know before registering:<br /><br />-Children under 6 must be accompanied by a parent.<br />-If you are attending with your child, evening services are free. But if you plan to attend any daytime events, you will need to register.<br /><br />All registrations pending Pastor approval<br /><br />When finalizing registration, the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0
Full Price<br /><br />Things to know before registering:<br /><br />-Children under 6 must be accompanied by a parent.<br />-If you are attending with your child, evening services are free. But if you plan to attend any daytime events, you will need to register.<br /><br />All registrations pending Pastor approval<br /><br />When finalizing registration the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0
Includes camp T-Shirt<br/><br/>All registrations pending Pastor approval<br /><br />When finalizing registration, the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!