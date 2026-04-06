NJ/DE Children's Ministry

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NJ/DE Children's Ministry

About this event

NJ/DE Junior Camp Registration 2026

80 S Hook Rd

Pennsville, NJ 08070, USA

Promo Registration Rate
$70
Available until May 2

$25 Discount<br />With free t-shirt for camper/s<br /><br />Things to know before registering:<br /><br />-Children under 6 must be accompanied by a parent.<br />-If you are attending with your child, evening services are free. But if you plan to attend any daytime events, you will need to register.<br /><br />All registrations will be pending Pastor approval<br /><br />When finalizing registration, the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0

Early Registration
$80
Available until Jul 1

$15 Discount<br /><br />Things to know before registering:<br /><br />-Children under 6 must be accompanied by a parent.<br />-If you are attending with your child, evening services are free. But if you plan to attend any daytime events, you will need to register.<br /><br />All registrations pending Pastor approval<br /><br />When finalizing registration, the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0

Registration After July 1st
$95

Full Price<br /><br />Things to know before registering:<br /><br />-Children under 6 must be accompanied by a parent.<br />-If you are attending with your child, evening services are free. But if you plan to attend any daytime events, you will need to register.<br /><br />All registrations pending Pastor approval<br /><br />When finalizing registration the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0

Camp Volunteer/Parent Registration
$55

Includes camp T-Shirt<br/><br/>All registrations pending Pastor approval<br /><br />When finalizing registration, the option to donate to Zeffy can be changed to $0

Camp Parent Registration (No T-Shirt)
$30
T-Shirt not included

All registrations pending Pastor approval

When finalizing registration, the option to donate to Zeffy chan be changed to $0
Add a donation for NJ/DE Children's Ministry

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!