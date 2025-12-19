NJEM Youth Program

About the memberships
No expiration
NEW STUDENTS ONLY!
Students and parents can experience a complete rehearsal with no commitments or worries. Includes basic learning materials.
No expiration
Weekly Monday rehearsals in Montclair, NJ. Students will be guided through basic music theory, ear training, and provided vocal coaching. For Children ages 6-14. Parents must always accompany children 11 years or younger.
No expiration
Includes materials & instruction through December 27, 2026.
$
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