New Jersey Early Music

Offered by

New Jersey Early Music

About the memberships

NJEM Youth Program

Introductory First Class
$10

No expiration

NEW STUDENTS ONLY!

Students and parents can experience a complete rehearsal with no commitments or worries. Includes basic learning materials.

1-Month Pass (4 sessions)
$80

No expiration

Weekly Monday rehearsals in Montclair, NJ. Students will be guided through basic music theory, ear training, and provided vocal coaching. For Children ages 6-14. Parents must always accompany children 11 years or younger.

2026 Annual Membership
$350

No expiration

Includes materials & instruction through December 27, 2026.

Add a donation for New Jersey Early Music

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!