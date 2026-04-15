NJHA 2026 Convention

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and meals.
Each family member attanding will need one of these tickets. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and meals.
For individuals only attending convention for the contest portion of the agenda.
Live in MI and plan to join us for contest? Enjoy the discount! Each participant on your team needs this ticket.
For special visitors who are only attanding this portion of our convention agenda.
For special visitors who are only attanding this portion of our convention agenda.
For special visitors who are only attanding this portion of our convention agenda.
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