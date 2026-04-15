Hosted by

National Junior Horticultural Foundation, Inc

About this event

NJHA 2026 Convention

2747 S 11th St

Kalamazoo, MI 49009, USA

Full Convention - 1 individual
$300

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and meals.

Full Convention - 2+ family member discount
$290

Each family member attanding will need one of these tickets. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and meals.

Contest Only
$100

For individuals only attending convention for the contest portion of the agenda.

MI Residents - Contest Only
$50

Live in MI and plan to join us for contest? Enjoy the discount! Each participant on your team needs this ticket.

Friday Night Banquet Meal Only
$50

For special visitors who are only attanding this portion of our convention agenda.

Saturday Night Banquet Meal Only
$50

For special visitors who are only attanding this portion of our convention agenda.

Sunday Night Banquet Meal Only
$50

For special visitors who are only attanding this portion of our convention agenda.

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