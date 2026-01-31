NJHPA Team Spirit Wear Shop

Offered by
FOTG pride with our Retro Team Spirit . Each shirt features a FOTG logo on the front and a larger retro-inspired design on the back that brings all the FOTG spirit to life!
Available in two classic combos: Black shirt with Blue design or Asphalt/Gray shirt with White design.
Customize yours to show your role — Mom, Dad, Gymnast, Sister, Brother or keep it plain.
Available in adult and youth sizes.
Adult Sizing
Large - Black
Perfect for layering, cheering at competitions, or casual everyday wear while representing FOTG Our Heritage Long Sleeve Shirt combines comfort with timeless team spirit.
Available in White LS Shirt with black design or Gray LS Shirt with blue design, it features the FOTG logo on the front and a bold Heritage-inspired graphic on the back for a standout look.
Customize it with Mom, Dad, Sister, Brother, Gymnast, or keep it plain.
Adult Sizes
Small in White
Large in Gray
Stay warm and stylish with our Heritage Design Hoodie, featuring a timeless look that’s perfect for every fan.
Available in Black hoodie with white design or Gray hoodie with blue design, this hoodie includes the FOTG centered on the front and a bold collegiate-inspired design on the back.
Customize yours with Mom, Dad, Sister, Brother Gymnast, or keep it plain.
Available in adult and youth sizes and three colors.
Adult Sizing
2 Medium - Gray
1 Large - Gray
1 Small - Black
1 Large - Black
1 XL - Black
Our Retro Design Crew Sweatshirt is perfect for showing off your FOTG pride in comfort.
Available in White crew sweatshirt with black design or Black crew sweatshirt with blue design, it features the retro-inspired FOTG graphic on the front for a clean, classic look.
Available in adult and youth sizes and three colors.
Adult Sizing
X-Small (32-34 chest)
Small - (35-37 chest)
Medium -(38-40 chest)
Large - (41-43 chest)
XL - (44-469 chest)
XXL - (47-49 chest)
Youth Sizing
S- 6/8
M - 10/12
L - 14/16
XL - 18/20
Our Heritage Crew neck Sweatshirt, featuring a bold collegiate-inspired design on the front. This sweatshirt combines timeless style with cozy comfort.
Available in Black crew sweatshirt with white design or White crew sweatshirt with black design.
Available in adult and youth sizes and three colors.
Adult Sizing
Medium - Black
Large - Off White
Youth Sizing
M - 10/12
L - 14/16
One Size Fits All
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!