Haddonfield United Methodist Church

Hosted by

Haddonfield United Methodist Church

About this event

NJMC Winter 2025 Program Advertising

29 Warwick Rd

Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA

Back Cover - Color
$300

Full Page 4.75" w x 8" h
File formats JPG, PNG, or TIFF (no PDFs). Subject to availability.

Inside Cover - Color
$250

Full Page 4.75" w x 8" h
File Formats JPG, PNG, or TIFF (no PDFs). Subject to availability.

Full Page
$150

File formats: JPG, PNG, or TIFF (no PDFs). Ads may be submitted in black & white or color.

1/2 Page
$100

Vertical or Horizontal
2.375" w x 8" h or 4.75" w x 4" h
File formats: JPG, PNG, or TIFF (no PDFs).
Ads may be submitted in black & white or color.

1/4 Page
$60

Vertical or Hortizontal
2.375" w x 4"h or 4.75" w x 2" h
File Formats: JPG, PNG, or TIFF (no PDFs). Ads may be submitted in black &white or color.

Personal "Shout-Out" (Not for Businesses)
$20

Text Line only (No Artwork) Up to 100 characters (text only)

Add a donation for Haddonfield United Methodist Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!