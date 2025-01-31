NJMTS Women's Day Sponsors

Non-Transferable and Each entry must match with Government issued ID cards ( Attendees Age must be 21+ (Women Only Event)). Discounted regular price for one additional assistant only. Every one should be wearing Wristband all times. *NJMTS reserves the right to change this early bird price based on head count bookings, sponsors/stalls, donations, fundraising, give-away etc., to support the community & for Women Empowerment.

Non-Transferable and Each entry must match with Government issued ID cards ( Attendees Age must be 21+ (Women Only Event)). Discounted regular price for one additional assistant only. Every one should be wearing Wristband all times. *NJMTS reserves the right to change this early bird price based on head count bookings, sponsors/stalls, donations, fundraising, give-away etc., to support the community & for Women Empowerment.

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