NJPSAC's Memberships

2026 NJPSAC Annual (calendar year) Membership Dues Your NJPSAC membership provides your agency with access to sample policies, mentoring, peer support, mock assessment, and accreditation guidance. Membership supports your accreditation manager and agency leadership by strengthening compliance efforts and promoting long-term accreditation success. Members also receive discounted registration for NJPSAC training programs and the annual conference. Annual invoices automatically billed (at lower renewal member price) until notified different by agency.