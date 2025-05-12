NJWOMENSONG Membership Dues FY26

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About the memberships
Valid until July 20, 2027
Dues for a full year's membership to NJWOMENSONG (Sept 2025-June 2026)
No expiration
Dues for a half year's membership to NJWOMENSONG (Fall/Winter 2025 or Spring/Summer 2026)
No expiration
We understand times are tough and never want to lose someone due to financial hardship. Membership for NJWOMENSONG can be paid in installments. If you would like to arrange an alternative payment schedule than the one provided here, please email [email protected].
No expiration
We understand times are tough and never want to lose someone due to financial hardship. Membership for NJWOMENSONG can be paid in installments. If you would like to arrange an alternative payment schedule than the one provided here, please email [email protected].
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