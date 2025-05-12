Offered by

NJWOMENSONG

About the memberships

NJWOMENSONG Membership Dues FY26

Membership - Full Year
$200

Valid until July 20, 2027

Dues for a full year's membership to NJWOMENSONG (Sept 2025-June 2026)

Membership - Half Year
$100

No expiration

Dues for a half year's membership to NJWOMENSONG (Fall/Winter 2025 or Spring/Summer 2026)

Membership - Installment $50
$50

No expiration

We understand times are tough and never want to lose someone due to financial hardship. Membership for NJWOMENSONG can be paid in installments. If you would like to arrange an alternative payment schedule than the one provided here, please email [email protected].

Membership Installment $25
$25

No expiration

We understand times are tough and never want to lose someone due to financial hardship. Membership for NJWOMENSONG can be paid in installments. If you would like to arrange an alternative payment schedule than the one provided here, please email [email protected].

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