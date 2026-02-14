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NK Musical Boosters Association
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NK Musical Boosters Association's Anything Goes Silent Auction

Anything Goes VIP Package - Friday, March 6th item
Anything Goes VIP Package - Friday, March 6th
$150

Starting bid

4 Unobstructed Front Row seats

VIP Reserved Parking Spot

$10 Concession Vouchers

Gourmet Snack Pack delievered to your seat

Anything Goes VIP Package - Saturday, March 7th at 2:00pm item
Anything Goes VIP Package - Saturday, March 7th at 2:00pm
$150

Starting bid

4 Unobstructed Front Row seats

VIP Reserved Parking Spot

$10 Concession Vouchers

Gourmet Snack Pack delievered to your seat

Anything Goes VIP Package - Saturday, March 7th at 7:00pm item
Anything Goes VIP Package - Saturday, March 7th at 7:00pm
$150

Starting bid

4 Unobstructed Front Row seats

VIP Reserved Parking Spot

$10 Concession Vouchers

Gourmet Snack Pack delievered to your seat

Anything Goes VIP Package - Sunday, March 8th at 2:00pm item
Anything Goes VIP Package - Sunday, March 8th at 2:00pm
$150

Starting bid

4 Unobstructed Front Row seats

VIP Reserved Parking Spot

$10 Concession Vouchers

Gourmet Snack Pack delievered to your seat

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