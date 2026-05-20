NKBA 2026 Pickleball Sponsorship

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About this event
Showcase your brand with premier branding! Your logo will be on pickleball paddles that we will be giving out during the event, will have one of two largest logos on the back of the t-shirts that every person will receive, receive a speaking opportunity during the event as well as a dedicated Instagram post recognizing your company!
Showcase your brand with premier branding! Your logo will be on the trophies for the three top finalists, will have one of two largest logos on the back of the t-shirts that every person will receive, receive a speaking opportunity during the event as well as a dedicated Instagram post recognizing your company!
Showcase your company at the bar! Signature cocktail stirrers with company logo, signage at the bar, and your logo included on all of the t-shirts that will be provided to every guest!
Showcase your company at the food station! Custom napkins with your logo, signage at every food station, and your logo included on all of the t-shirts that will be provided to every guest!
Looking for something a bit smaller but still impactful? Get your company logo on every t-shirt that will be provided to every guest at the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!