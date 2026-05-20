National Kitchen and Bath Association, Georgia Chapter

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National Kitchen and Bath Association, Georgia Chapter

About this event

NKBA 2026 Pickleball Sponsorship

279 Ottley Dr NE

Atlanta, GA 30324, USA

Presenting Sponsor- Tournament Sponsor
$3,000

Showcase your brand with premier branding! Your logo will be on pickleball paddles that we will be giving out during the event, will have one of two largest logos on the back of the t-shirts that every person will receive, receive a speaking opportunity during the event as well as a dedicated Instagram post recognizing your company!

Presenting Sponsor- Trophy Sponsor
$3,000

Showcase your brand with premier branding! Your logo will be on the trophies for the three top finalists, will have one of two largest logos on the back of the t-shirts that every person will receive, receive a speaking opportunity during the event as well as a dedicated Instagram post recognizing your company!

Bar Sponsor
$1,500

Showcase your company at the bar! Signature cocktail stirrers with company logo, signage at the bar, and your logo included on all of the t-shirts that will be provided to every guest!

Food Sponsor
$1,500

Showcase your company at the food station! Custom napkins with your logo, signage at every food station, and your logo included on all of the t-shirts that will be provided to every guest!

T-Shirt Sponsor
$500

Looking for something a bit smaller but still impactful? Get your company logo on every t-shirt that will be provided to every guest at the event!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!