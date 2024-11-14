NKBA SW Desert Winter Gathering at Inspired Closets

Complimentary Gathering!
Kindly bring an unwrapped toy or gift cards to illuminate the lives of children bravely facing cancer, benefiting the Kindness Conquers, Candlelighters, and Tyler Robinson Foundation.
Complimentary Gathering!
Kindly bring an unwrapped toy or gift cards to illuminate the lives of children bravely facing cancer, benefiting the Kindness Conquers, Candlelighters, and Tyler Robinson Foundation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!