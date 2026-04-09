Stoneriver Christian School Agriculture Program - Spring Wreath Auction

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Designed by 8th Grader, Rebekah Drummond
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Designed by 8th Grader, Ella Canaday
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Designed by 6th Graders, Dexter Malick and Joseph Meadows
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Designed by 6th Grader, Maddie Webb
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Designed by 6th Graders, Eliana Brooks and Lakie Conyers
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Designed by 6th Graders, Maximus Sanderlin and Daniel Hofmeyer
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Designed by 8th Grader, Israel Brown
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Designed by 7th Graders, Elliott Starr and Doubara Johansson
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Designed by 6th Graders, Cadence Rhodes and Genevieve Koch
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Designed by 10th Grader, James Starr
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Designed by 7th Graders, Ava Marshall and Layla Eagle
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Designed by 7th Grader, Maeve Carnell
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Designed by 7th Graders, Ella Becraft and Clara Loucks
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Designed by 6th Graders, Abby Shobe and Autumn Bower
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Designed by 8th Grader, Madi Coffman
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Designed by 8th Grader, Lindsey Chandler
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Designed by 6th Graders, Alden Richardson and Haley Harris
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Designed by 8th Grader, Madi Coffman
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Designed by 6th Graders, Rhett Napier and Nathan Zeitler
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Designed by 8th Grader, Noah Carnell
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