Hosted by

New Kent Christian Center Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

Stoneriver Christian School Agriculture Program - Spring Wreath Auction

Wreath #1 item
Wreath #1
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 8th Grader, Rebekah Drummond

Wreath #2 item
Wreath #2
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 8th Grader, Ella Canaday

Wreath #3 item
Wreath #3
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 6th Graders, Dexter Malick and Joseph Meadows

Wreath #4 item
Wreath #4
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 6th Grader, Maddie Webb

Wreath #5 item
Wreath #5
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 6th Graders, Eliana Brooks and Lakie Conyers

Wreath #6 item
Wreath #6
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 6th Graders, Maximus Sanderlin and Daniel Hofmeyer

Wreath #7 item
Wreath #7
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 8th Grader, Israel Brown

Wreath #8 item
Wreath #8
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 7th Graders, Elliott Starr and Doubara Johansson

Wreath #9 item
Wreath #9
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 6th Graders, Cadence Rhodes and Genevieve Koch

Wreath #10 item
Wreath #10
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 10th Grader, James Starr

Wreath #11 item
Wreath #11
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 7th Graders, Ava Marshall and Layla Eagle

Wreath #12 item
Wreath #12
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 7th Grader, Maeve Carnell

Wreath #13 item
Wreath #13
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 7th Graders, Ella Becraft and Clara Loucks

Wreath #14 item
Wreath #14
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 6th Graders, Abby Shobe and Autumn Bower

Wreath #15 item
Wreath #15
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 8th Grader, Madi Coffman

Wreath #16 item
Wreath #16
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 8th Grader, Lindsey Chandler

Wreath #17 item
Wreath #17
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 6th Graders, Alden Richardson and Haley Harris

Wreath #18 item
Wreath #18
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 8th Grader, Madi Coffman

Wreath #19 item
Wreath #19
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 6th Graders, Rhett Napier and Nathan Zeitler

Wreath #20 item
Wreath #20
$30

Starting bid

Designed by 8th Grader, Noah Carnell

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