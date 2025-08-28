N’Kenge Foundation's Online Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate your next occasion with an extraordinary private concert by N’Kenge, a Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-nominated artist acclaimed for her dynamic range across Opera, Pop, Motown, and Broadway. Known for her electrifying stage presence and genre-spanning talent, N’Kenge will deliver an unforgettable performance tailored exclusively to your event.
Held at a venue of your choice within 50 miles of New York City, this in-person experience features two 45-minute sets, complete with a 15-minute intermission and post-show meet-and-greet. Work directly with N’Kenge to curate the perfect setlist, whether you envision a Donna Summer tribute, a jazz evening, or a celebration of Broadway classics.
Ideal for intimate gatherings, milestone celebrations, or a once-in-a-lifetime surprise, this is your opportunity to host an evening of world-class entertainment in a private setting.
Includes:
Dates
Additional Lot
Details
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to meet the Wizard with Dorothy, Lion, Tin Man, Scarecrow and of course – Toto! This unique event includes the showing of the classic movie, Wizard of Oz, live at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The venues haptic seats, custom scents and effects will make you feel like you’re traveling down the yellow brick road with them. With re-mastered original songs, and orchestrations re-recorded, the Sphere’s 167,000 speakers will bring you on a journey from Kansas to Oz, to beyond!
Your Emerald City event experience includes: 3 nights at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where you’ll enjoy $50 resort certificate to use during your stay. You’ll also enjoy 2 tickets to the Wizard of Oz at The Sphere, free time in Vegas, personal concierge service and a last checkout on your final day.
*Please note, transportation is not provided for this event nor to Las Vegas.
November 7-10, 2025
$399
November 14-17, 2025
$399
November 21-24, 2025
$399
Nov. 28-Dec 1, 2025
$399
3 Nights at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
2 Tickets to Wizard of Oz at The Sphere
$50 Resort Certificate.
Personal Concierge Services
Late Checkout on Your Final Day
October 21-23, 2025
Nick, Joe and Kevin are hitting the road this year for the JONAS 20 “Living The Dream Tour”, which is a celebration of their careers’ 20th anniversary. This tour will be unlike any others, because fans can expect performances from all the individual projects the brothers have participated in throughout their time as an artist. Stage performances include Nick, DNCE, Joe and The Administration. Plus, special guest The All-American Rejects will be taking the start as a show opener.
Nominated for Best New Artist in 2008 and selling over 20 million albums worldwide, the trio became famous through appearances on the Disney Channel with their appearances in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Afterwards they had their own series on Disney Channel called Jonas and released four albums through 2009. Nick, Joe and Kevin pursued individual projects but brought the band back together in 2019 when they released Sucker, their first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, the band is ready to celebrate this special career milestone in a unique, can’t-miss concert experience!
Seating for the show at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL will be in the Loft Suites, where you’ll enjoy complimentary food and drink (beer, wine & soda).
This special pop music concert event is part of a two-night getaway at the Westgate Town Center Resort, where you’ll enjoy luxurious one-bedroom villa accommodations. Located just a mile from the main gate to Disney World, Westgate Town Center Resort features spacious and luxurious villas, an onsite Shipwreck Island water park, 14 outdoor swimming pools and hot tubs, swan paddle boats, miniature golf, onsite dining and more.
This concert package also includes transportation to and from the show, personal concierge services, a VIP Welcome Party – featuring dinner, open bar, prizes and an entertaining DJ, as well as a late check-out on your final day.
2 nights at Westgate Town Center Resort
2 tickets to see the Jonas Brother
Welcome party (dinner, open bar, DJ and prizes)
Transportation to and from the event
Late check-out on the final day
Valued at $5,000
Opening Bid: $1,000
Donated by: Jamal Story
Defy gravity in a private aerial arts session led by renowned performer Jamal Story, whose career includes touring with Cher and performing on some of the world’s grandest stages. This two-hour experience offers personalized instruction at a professional studio in either New York City or Los Angeles, with the location dependent on Jamal’s touring schedule.
Whether you're a complete beginner or an experienced aerialist, Jamal will tailor the lesson to match your abilities—focusing on strength, technique, and expressive movement. You'll gain insight into the discipline and artistry behind world-class performances, and have the rare chance to ask about his career working alongside one of entertainment’s most iconic figures.
A guest may accompany you as a studio observer and capture moments from this truly memorable experience.
Includes:
Dates
Additional Lot
Details
Rules & Regulations
Step into basketball history with this Exclusive Limited Edition NBA Legends Autographed Basketball – a once-in-a-lifetime collector's treasure signed by three of the game’s greatest Hall of Famers:
Michael Jordan – Inscribed: "HOF 2009"
Magic Johnson – Inscribed: "HOF 02"
Larry Bird – Inscribed: "HOF 1998"
Each signature is personally autographed and individually inscribed by the legends themselves – celebrating their induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Only 50 in Existence!
This is a strictly limited edition release — just 50 basketballs worldwide — each individually numbered (e.g., #1/50, #2/50, etc.) on both the Certificate of Authenticity and the custom-engraved black-on-silver nameplate included with the premium display case.
Premium Display & Authentication
Ball: Official Wilson NBA Authentic Basketball
Display: Includes a museum-quality display case and engraved nameplate
Authentication: Forensically authenticated in person by Forensic Document Analysis and Examination Services
Condition: Mint – Never Displayed
Valued at Over $7,500
Select one of the following dates:
Nov 15-17
Nov 29 - Dec 1
Dec 6-8
Dec 13-15
The happiest place on Earth is also the merriest place to spend the holiday season! There’s no better way to get in the Christmas spirit than by joining us for this special yuletide event inside Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort!
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a special separate ticket held during the evening at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Perfect for all ages, this Christmas celebration is complete with live entertainment, amazing fireworks, a jolly holiday parade and, of course, a whole lot of Mickey, Minnie and the other Disney characters.
It’s that time of year where the Magic Kingdom takes on an extra special holiday flair. Kids of all ages will be delighted by Once Upon a Christmastime Parade that features a all your special Disney friends. The Party also offers up an exclusive holiday fireworks event — Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show! While many of the most popular rides and attractions will also be open throughout Magic Kingdom, this seasonal celebration is filled with holiday treats like cookies and hot cocoa.
Don’t wait to call as this limited time event sells out quickly. Tickets go even faster when we combine this epic Mickey event with a two-night stay at the beautiful Westgate Town Center Resort. In addition to your fun-filled Christmas adventure, you’ll receive $50 resort credit* to use for food while at Westgate,
At Westgate Town Center Resort, you’ll enjoy all the comforts of home and a wide variety of resort amenities including multiple heated outdoor swimming pools, on-site water park, mini golf, on-site dining, scheduled activities, paddle boats, bicycles, fitness center and more.
Light up your collection with this stunning Katy Perry "Firework" display, featuring a professionally framed sheet music cover of her chart-topping hit "Firework", paired with an authentic hand-signed photo of the global pop icon herself.
The display is expertly mounted and ready to hang, making it a perfect centerpiece for any music room, office, or fan collection. A must-have for any KatyCat or pop music memorabilia collector.
Features:
• Authentic Katy Perry autograph (8x10 photo)
• Official "Firework" sheet music cover (not a print or copy)
• Professionally custom-framed display (approx. 16” x 20”)
• Comes with Certificate of Authenticity (COA)
Estimated Value: $1500
Starting Bid: $750
Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of pop music history from one of the most influential artists of the 21st century!
Extremely rare piece of framed memorabilia featuring a gold record, various ticket stubs, and a photograph of The Beatles that has been autographed.
Join us for an exciting opportunity to win an unforgettable trip to London! We’re thrilled to offer a fabulous package that includes:
(2) Round Trip Tickets to London. Experience the charm and vibrancy of one of the world's greatest cities. Explore iconic landmarks like Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, and the British Museum. Enjoy leisurely strolls along the Thames and immerse yourself in the rich culture that London has to offer.
(2) Tickets to a West End Show: No trip to London is complete without a spectacular evening at the theatre! Choose from a dazzling array of performances, from classic musicals to thrilling plays, and create unforgettable memories. The winner can choose to see one of the following shows; MJ The Musical (Prince Edward Theatre), Mrs. Doubtfire (Shaftesbury Theatre), The Book of Mormon(Prince of Wales Theatre), Mean Girls (Savoy Theatre), The Mousetrap (St. Martin's Theatre), Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre), Matilda The Musical (Cambridge Theatre), Starlight Express (Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Phoenix Theatre), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One & Two (Palace Theatre), Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre), The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty’s Theatre). Subject to availability / theater schedule
Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of London while contributing to a worthy cause. All proceeds will go towards the N’Kenge Foundation in helping to make a difference in the lives of those in need.
Dates
Experience expires on April 28, 2026
Experience blackout dates: Nov 22-30, 2025, Dec 1, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026
Participant must be at least 18.
Valid for 2 people.
Duration of Stay: Up to winner.
Meals and beverages are not included.
The winner can choose from any of the shows shown in the image carousel above.
Event does not include an overnight stay. For an additional fee, a hotel can be added to this package
Travel involves airfare.
Location Restrictions: This package is available only to travelers departing from New York.
Item Special Note
Winners must be in New York at the time of booking.
This package includes airfare from the New York to London. It does not cover international flights from other countries.
Airline: British Airways.
Seat Class: Best Available
60 -Day Advance Notice Required: The trip must be booked at least 60 days in advance of travel.
Hotel Not Included: Accommodation is not included but can be arranged for an additional fee based on seasonality and length of stay. The winning bidder may choose to add a hotel package, with pricing determined at the time of booking.
Rules & Regulations
Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.
Cannot be transferred.
Additional blackout dates may apply.
To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the experience provider's availability.
“Wicked” Movie Poster – Cast Signed
A vibrant official poster from the film adaptation of the Broadway sensation Wicked, signed by members of the cast. This framed collectible pays tribute to one of the most beloved musicals of all time, with its powerful story, iconic songs, and devoted fanbase.
