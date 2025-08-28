N’Kenge Foundation's Online Auction









Join us for an exciting opportunity to win an unforgettable trip to London! We’re thrilled to offer a fabulous package that includes:

(2) Round Trip Tickets to London. Experience the charm and vibrancy of one of the world's greatest cities. Explore iconic landmarks like Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, and the British Museum. Enjoy leisurely strolls along the Thames and immerse yourself in the rich culture that London has to offer.



(2) Tickets to a West End Show: No trip to London is complete without a spectacular evening at the theatre! Choose from a dazzling array of performances, from classic musicals to thrilling plays, and create unforgettable memories. The winner can choose to see one of the following shows; MJ The Musical (Prince Edward Theatre), Mrs. Doubtfire (Shaftesbury Theatre), The Book of Mormon(Prince of Wales Theatre), Mean Girls (Savoy Theatre), The Mousetrap (St. Martin's Theatre), Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre), Matilda The Musical (Cambridge Theatre), Starlight Express (Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Phoenix Theatre), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One & Two (Palace Theatre), Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre), The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty’s Theatre). Subject to availability / theater schedule



Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of London while contributing to a worthy cause. All proceeds will go towards the N’Kenge Foundation in helping to make a difference in the lives of those in need.



Dates

Experience expires on April 28, 2026

Experience blackout dates: Nov 22-30, 2025, Dec 1, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026



Participant must be at least 18.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration of Stay: Up to winner.

Meals and beverages are not included.

The winner can choose from any of the shows shown in the image carousel above.

Event does not include an overnight stay. For an additional fee, a hotel can be added to this package

Travel involves airfare.

Location Restrictions: This package is available only to travelers departing from New York.





Item Special Note





Winners must be in New York at the time of booking.

This package includes airfare from the New York to London. It does not cover international flights from other countries.

Airline: British Airways.

Seat Class: Best Available

60 -Day Advance Notice Required: The trip must be booked at least 60 days in advance of travel.



Hotel Not Included: Accommodation is not included but can be arranged for an additional fee based on seasonality and length of stay. The winning bidder may choose to add a hotel package, with pricing determined at the time of booking.



Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.



Additional blackout dates may apply.



To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the experience provider's availability.



