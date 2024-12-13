N’Kenge Foundation's Online Store

Reg: $40 Sale: $20 Elevate your style with our exclusive Keychain & Pin Memorandum bundle! For a limited time, grab a trendy keychain featuring our Broadway bound Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical pop culture icons and a matching enamel pin. Perfect for fans or as unique gifts, this duo showcases your love for Dorothy Dabdridge in a fun way. Offer Details: - Bundle Includes: 1 Keychain + 1 Enamel Pin - Materials: Durable metal and enamel - Design: Modern, eye-catching graphics - Availability:Limited stock – only until supplies last! - Shipping:Fast and affordable shipping options available Don’t miss out – grab your Keychain & Pin Memorandum today!
Reg: $20 Sale: $10 Elevate your style with our exclusive Dorothy Dandridge The Musical Keychain.! For a limited time, grab a trendy keychain featuring our Broadway bound Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical. Offer Details: - Bundle Includes: 1 Keychain - Materials: Durable metal and enamel - Design: Modern, eye-catching graphics - Availability:Limited stock – only until supplies last! - Shipping:Fast and afternoon shipping options available Don’t miss out – grab your Keychain & Pin Memorandum today!
Reg: $20 Sale: $10 Elevate your style with our exclusive Dorothy Dandridge The Musical Lapel pin.! For a limited time, grab a trendy lapel pin featuring our Broadway bound Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical. Offer Details: - Bundle Includes: 1 lapel pin - Materials: Durable metal and enamel - Design: Modern, eye-catching graphics - Availability:Limited stock – only until supplies last! - Shipping:Fast and affordable shipping options available Don’t miss out – grab your Keychain & Pin Memorandum today!
Reg. $40 Sale: $25 Handmade in New York! Sold as a set of 2
Regular $25 Sale $10 Handmade making it’s holiday debut
Regular $25 Sale $10 N’Kenge Foundation Ornament
Value: $4,000 Buy It Now: $1,250 Beyoncé Autographed Renaissance Tour Photo Display Step into the world of music royalty with this exclusive Beyoncé autographed Renaissance Tour photo display! Celebrate the iconic artistry of one of the greatest performers of our time with this stunning piece featuring a vibrant, high-quality image from her groundbreaking Renaissance Tour, beautifully framed for display. Details: -Autographed Photo Display from the Renaissance Tour -Dimensions 16" x 20" framed -Signature Authentic Beyoncé autograph, verified by a reputable authentication service - Condition Brand new, in pristine condition This extraordinary display not only captures a moment in time from Beyoncé's stellar performance but also serves as a collector's item for fans and art lovers alike. With its eye-catching presentation, this piece is perfect for any home, studio, or office.
Value: $3,000 Buy It Now: $1,000 Ariana Grande Autographed Photo Get ready to bid on a piece of pop culture history! Up for auction is a stunning, high-quality 8x10 photograph of the iconic singer and actress, Ariana Grande, personally signed by the star herself. This exclusive item is a must-have for any true fan or collector. Ariana Grande is not just a pop icon; she has dominated the music charts with hit songs like "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings," and "No Tears Left to Cry," showcasing her incredible vocal range and unique style. Beyond her music career, Ariana is currently making waves as the lead in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked," which has created a buzz among fans and theater lovers alike. This autographed photo captures Ariana in her signature style, radiating charisma and talent. It comes with a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that you are acquiring a genuine piece of memorabilia. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible collectible!
Value: $2,500 Buy It Now: $1,000 Taylor Swift "Midnights" Framed CD Display - A beautifully framed CD of "Midnights" - High-quality, vibrant photos of Taylor Swift - Authentic guitar picks used during her performances - A genuine autograph from Taylor Swift herself, adding significant value to this display This limited-edition piece is perfect for any Swiftie or music lover looking to enhance their collection. With Taylor's immense popularity and the album's success, this display is not just a decorative item but a valuable investment.
Valued: $2,500 Buy it now: $1,000 Whitney Houston's "I Believe in You and Me" sheet music display with a signed photo
Value: $200 Buy It Now: $100 A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory. This pendant necklace can be paired with any look, providing that extra touch of timeless style. Make the Elisa Rose Quartz Necklace a staple in your wardrobe and you will not be disappointed. Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass MaterialRose Quartz Size0.38"L x 0.63"W, 15" chain with 2" extender ClosureLobster clasp Material Highlight: Rose QuartzA soft, blushing hue courtesy of the microscopic inclusions within, this genuine and undyed stone inspires love, healing, and nurturing
Value: $6500 Buy it now: $4,500 Create unforgettable memories with a magical 4-night Disney World adventure for four! Enjoy accommodations at a participating Hyatt property in Orlando, plus a $1,000 Disney World gift certificate for park admissions, meals, rides, and souvenirs. This experience includes four two-day Park Hopper tickets, granting access to Disney’s most beloved attractions, from the Magic Kingdom to Epcot and Animal Kingdom. Whether it’s exploring Typhoon Lagoon or riding classic attractions, this family trip offers fun for everyone in the "happiest place on earth."
Value: $8,000 Buy it now: $5,500 Macys Thanksgiving Day Oarade Viewing Brunch party with 2 night in New York for 2.
Value: $3,500 Buy it now:$2,000 Getaway to the golden shores of paradise on an alluring all-inclusive escape to the radiant resorts of Mexico and the Caribbean. Choose from dazzling destinations like the sun-kissed sands of Puerto Plata, the bold brilliance of Puerto Morelos, the tropical splendor of Cozumel, and more. Surrender to seaside tranquility as you explore the resort’s collection of gorgeous guest experiences tailored to your every desire. Soak in your surroundings on a snorkeling adventure atop the crystalline blue waters of the resort’s breathtaking beaches. Indulge in irresistible cocktails and sun-soaked spirits as you relax and enjoy nightly live entertainment. Then satisfy your culinary cravings with a wide selection of gourmet meals and a vibrant variety of refreshing drinks. Unwind on this unforgettable tropical vacation with a lavish stay in your own beautifully appointed room. Each enchanting location offers spacious and serene accommodations, a sparkling pool for sunbathers and swimmers alike, and seamless access to the finest attractions and exhilarating activities your chosen paradise has to offer. Treat yourself to a dream getaway and experience the perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure amidst the blissful beauty of Mexico and the Caribbean.
Value: $225 Buy it now: $100 Indulge your pup with a Bark Box filled with exciting toys and treats, and treat yourself to aķk delightful Raising Cane gift basket. Also, show your support for Broadway Barks with exclusive items. Don't miss your chance to bid on this fantastic collection and make your pet's day! Actual Bark Box items may differ from the image shown. Image included are for example purposes. You can select either the Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, ere will be no fluff in these boxes. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item!
Value: $500 Buy it now: $300 Designer Jewelry, Handmade, Designed by board member Prudence Cheah. Sold in Neiman Marcus Prudence C New York
Value: $190 Buy It Now: $100 Exquisitely beautiful hand embroidery along the neckline & sleeve edges. Low waistline elasticized wide waistband with decorative drawstrings. Voluminous long sleeves Pullover style Relaxed fit V neckline 100% silk Size - M Pit to pit - 19" Waist side to side - 15" Length - 29" Plastic bag with extra beads.
Value: $75 Buy it now: $50 Featured in Vogue, Teen Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and more. Introducing the Monique Leshman Signature Chain Drop Earring in Turquoise a true symbol of sophistication and style. Coveted by celebrities and fashionistas alike, these earrings boast an elongated chain detail that captivates with its unique design. Adorned with the rich and warm tones of tiger eye, a semi-precious stone, these earrings exude elegance and a touch of glamour. A signature piece that effortlessly combines luxury and trendsetting, making a bold statement for those who appreciate refined and chic accessories. Made of gold-plated chains adorned with genuine quartz Earrings have a 3.5″ drop highlighting teardrop stones https://moniqueleshman.com/
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing