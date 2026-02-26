NKH Crusaders's Silent Auction

Bid to win a HBMT Outfitters 3-day 4 Night unlimited Hog Hunt in Marble Falls, Texas



You will be able to take as many Hogs as you can within the days and nights you are there.



Included: Lodging and a Guide

Valued at $500.00





Not Included: Food and Travel to and From Texas





Contact Information: Randy Shirley – HBMT Outfitters

830-265-1960