NKH Crusaders
NKH Crusaders has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

NKH Crusaders

Hosted by

NKH Crusaders

About this event

Sales closed

NKH Crusaders's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

122 Biscayne Ave, Weymouth, MA 02188, USA

Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park item
Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park
$500

Starting bid

Valued at $1300 - Pavilion Terrace Experience

Join us for an unforgettable night under the stars at Fenway Park with live music from Zac Brown Band.


Event Details:
August 2, 2026


Package Includes:

  • Access to the Pavilion Terrace
  • Food and drinks included

Take in the energy of a live concert in one of the most iconic venues in the country while enjoying an elevated experience with great views, music, and hospitality.

HBMT Outfitters Hog Hunt - 3 days/4 nights item
HBMT Outfitters Hog Hunt - 3 days/4 nights
$150

Starting bid

Bid to win a HBMT Outfitters 3-day 4 Night unlimited Hog Hunt in Marble Falls, Texas


You will be able to take as many Hogs as you can within the days and nights you are there.


Included: Lodging and a Guide
Valued at $500.00


Not Included: Food and Travel to and From Texas


Contact Information: Randy Shirley – HBMT Outfitters
830-265-1960

Trick 'Em Charters - Deep Sea Fishing Trip for 2 item
Trick 'Em Charters - Deep Sea Fishing Trip for 2 item
Trick 'Em Charters - Deep Sea Fishing Trip for 2
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable day on the water with a 4-hour deep sea fishing trip for two, departing from Fort Morgan, Alabama. Hosted by Trick 'Em Charters, this guided charter offers the chance to reel in Gulf Coast favorites like red snapper, grouper, and more while taking in beautiful coastal views.


Perfect for both beginners and experienced anglers, this trip includes expert guidance, top-quality equipment, and a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Additional guests may be added for $75 per person, making it a great experience to share.


Whether you're chasing your next big catch or simply enjoying time on the water, this is a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t want to miss.


Not included: Travel and lodging

Boston Red Sox VIP Experience for Four item
Boston Red Sox VIP Experience for Four
$500

Starting bid

Valued at $1600

Enjoy an unforgettable day at Boston Red Sox with this exclusive behind-the-scenes experience for four guests.

This package includes:

  • Four tickets to a mutually agreed-upon 2026 regular season game
  • On-field access to watch batting practice
  • A private pregame tour of Fenway Park
  • An autographed baseball from Jarren Duran

Step onto the field, explore one of baseball’s most iconic stadiums, and take home a signed piece of Red Sox history.


Please note:
Excludes Opening Day and games against the New York Yankees. Game date to be mutually agreed upon with the donor.

Boston Red Sox Experience for Four item
Boston Red Sox Experience for Four
$500

Starting bid

Valued at $1200


Enjoy a memorable day at Fenway Park watching the Boston Red Sox with this exclusive package for four.


Package Includes:

  • Four tickets to a mutually agreed-upon Red Sox game
  • Pregame tour of Fenway Park
  • Swag bag courtesy of New England Sports Network

Take in the history of one of baseball’s most iconic ballparks, enjoy behind-the-scenes access before the game, and bring home exclusive Red Sox gear.


Please note:
Game date to be mutually agreed upon with the donor.

Boston Red Sox Game Tickets for Four item
Boston Red Sox Game Tickets for Four
$250

Starting bid

Valued at $600

Enjoy an afternoon at Fenway Park watching the Boston Red Sox with four tickets in Right Field Box 94.


Game Details:

  • Saturday, July 13, 2026
  • 4:00 PM First Pitch

Package Includes:

  • Four tickets in Right Field Box 94 (box-style seating along the right field line)

Take in the energy of one of baseball’s most iconic ballparks and experience the game from a great vantage point near the action in right field.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Tickets for Two item
Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Tickets for Two
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $160

Catch the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park with two tickets to this exciting matchup.


Game Details:

  • Wednesday, August 5
  • 7:00 PM First Pitch
  • Section L40 | Row 4 | Seats 25-26


Enjoy seats in a prime area often known for foul ball action—perfect for fans looking to be right in the excitement.

House Cleaning Service by Cleaning by Marcia item
House Cleaning Service by Cleaning by Marcia
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $175

Enjoy a helping hand at home with a professional cleaning service from Cleaning by Marcia, serving Weymouth and surrounding towns.


Package Includes:

  • Two cleaners for 1.5 hours each (3 total labor hours)

Let a trusted team take care of the details so you can enjoy a fresh, clean space without the stress.


Please note:
Service valid in Weymouth and surrounding areas. Scheduling to be arranged with the provider.

Two Medical-Grade Chemical Peel Treatments item
Two Medical-Grade Chemical Peel Treatments
$125

Starting bid

Valued at $300

Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with two medical-grade chemical peel treatments. Designed to improve texture, tone, and overall appearance, these treatments offer professional-level results for a brighter, smoother complexion.


Please note:
Valid for Massachusetts residents only. Scheduling to be arranged with the provider.

Sports Autograph Package item
Sports Autograph Package
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $400

A must-have collection for any sports enthusiast, featuring authenticated memorabilia from standout athletes.


Package Includes:

  • Signed puck from Charlie Coyle
  • Autographed 8x10 from Dennis Eckersley
  • Autographed 8x10 from James White

All items include authenticity paperwork, making this a valuable addition to any collection.

Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (W L/XL) item
Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (W L/XL)
$100

Starting bid

Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Women’s L/XL)

Own a true piece of Norwegian heritage with this hand-knitted Marius sweater, crafted from 100% Norwegian wool. Designed in 1953 by Unn Søiland, the iconic red, white, and blue pattern is inspired by the Norwegian flag and rooted in traditional Setesdal knitting.


Sized for Women’s L/XL, this sweater offers both comfort and timeless style. Warm, durable, and beautifully made, each stitch reflects the care and craftsmanship of traditional hand knitting.


A classic piece you’ll reach for year after year.

Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (M L/XL) item
Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (M L/XL)
$100

Starting bid

Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Men’s L/XL)

Experience the craftsmanship of a true Norwegian classic. This hand-knitted Marius sweater is made from 100% Norwegian wool, offering exceptional warmth and durability.


Featuring the iconic design created in 1953 by Unn Søiland, this Men’s L/XL sweater blends tradition with everyday wearability. Each piece is uniquely crafted, carrying on a legacy of skilled hand knitting passed down through generations.


A timeless, rugged staple built to last.

Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Kids 7/8)) item
Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Kids 7/8))
$50

Starting bid

Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Kid Size 7–8)

A cozy classic for the next generation. This hand-knitted Marius sweater, made from 100% Norwegian wool, brings warmth, comfort, and tradition together in one special piece.


Designed with the iconic Norwegian pattern from 1953, this sweater in Kid Size 7–8 is perfect for keeping little ones warm while sharing a meaningful cultural tradition.

Soft, durable, and thoughtfully made—perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Kids 8/9) item
Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Kids 8/9)
$50

Starting bid

Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Kid Size 8–9)


Wrap your child in warmth and tradition with this hand-knitted Marius sweater, crafted from 100% Norwegian wool.


Featuring the classic red, white, and blue pattern inspired by the Norwegian flag, this Kid Size 8–9 sweater carries a legacy of craftsmanship dating back to 1953. Each sweater is uniquely made, ensuring no two are exactly alike.


A beautiful, timeless piece designed to be worn, loved, and remembered.

Norwegian Wool Islender Sweater – Youth Size 9–10 item
Norwegian Wool Islender Sweater – Youth Size 9–10
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $180

A timeless outdoor staple, the Islender sweater is known for its warmth, durability, and classic Scandinavian design. Made from high-quality Norwegian wool, this sweater is perfect for kids who love to hunt, fish, or spend time outdoors in cooler weather.

Designed to provide natural insulation while remaining breathable, it’s a practical and stylish layer for any outdoor adventure.

Norwegian Wool Islender Sweater – Women's Size L/XL item
Norwegian Wool Islender Sweater – Women's Size L/XL
$90

Starting bid

Valued at $260

A timeless outdoor staple, the Islender sweater is known for its warmth, durability, and classic Scandinavian design. Made from high-quality Norwegian wool, this sweater is perfect for those who love to hunt, fish, or spend time outdoors in cooler weather.

Designed to provide natural insulation while remaining breathable, it’s a practical and stylish layer for any outdoor adventure.

Norwegian Wool Islender Sweater – Men's Size XL/XXL item
Norwegian Wool Islender Sweater – Men's Size XL/XXL
$90

Starting bid

Valued at $260

A timeless outdoor staple, the Islender sweater is known for its warmth, durability, and classic Scandinavian design. Made from high-quality Norwegian wool, this sweater is perfect for those who love to hunt, fish, or spend time outdoors in cooler weather.

Designed to provide natural insulation while remaining breathable, it’s a practical and stylish layer for any outdoor adventure.

Handmade Women’s Poncho – Size S item
Handmade Women’s Poncho – Size S
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $70

Stay cozy in this beautifully handmade women’s poncho, featuring soft shades of blue and white. Designed for comfort and style, this lightweight layer is perfect for cool evenings or casual wear.


A unique, handcrafted piece that adds both warmth and a touch of charm to any outfit.

Handmade Norwegian Clutch Bag – Mauve item
Handmade Norwegian Clutch Bag – Mauve
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $70

Beautifully handcrafted in Norway, this elegant women’s clutch in mauve offers a perfect blend of style and craftsmanship. Its timeless design and soft color make it a versatile accessory for both everyday use and special occasions.

A unique, artisan-made piece that adds a refined touch to any outfit.

Handmade Norwegian Clutch Bag – Black item
Handmade Norwegian Clutch Bag – Black
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $70

Beautifully handcrafted in Norway, this elegant women’s clutch in mauve offers a perfect blend of style and craftsmanship. Its timeless design and soft color make it a versatile accessory for both everyday use and special occasions.

A unique, artisan-made piece that adds a refined touch to any outfit.

Handmade Norwegian Clutch Bag – White item
Handmade Norwegian Clutch Bag – White
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $70

Beautifully handcrafted in Norway, this elegant women’s clutch in mauve offers a perfect blend of style and craftsmanship. Its timeless design and soft color make it a versatile accessory for both everyday use and special occasions.

A unique, artisan-made piece that adds a refined touch to any outfit.

Handmade Norwegian Wool Sweater “With Love” – Women’s Size L item
Handmade Norwegian Wool Sweater “With Love” – Women’s Size L
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $140

Crafted with care and tradition, this handmade Norwegian wool sweater features a soft grey design with heart detailing. Made “with love,” it offers both warmth and timeless Scandinavian style.

A cozy, one-of-a-kind piece perfect for colder days and anyone who appreciates quality craftsmanship.

Handmade Norwegian Wool Sweater “With Love” – Youth Size 8/9 item
Handmade Norwegian Wool Sweater “With Love” – Youth Size 8/9
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $110

This handmade Norwegian wool sweater features a charming pink design with white heart detailing. Crafted “with love,” it offers warmth, comfort, and timeless Scandinavian style for colder days.


A cozy, one-of-a-kind piece perfect for kids who love both comfort and a touch of charm.

Handmade Norwegian Bolero Jacket – Women’s Size S item
Handmade Norwegian Bolero Jacket – Women’s Size S
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $130

This beautifully handmade Norwegian bolero jacket offers a unique blend of warmth and timeless style. Designed in a flattering, lightweight silhouette, it’s perfect for layering over both casual and dressy outfits.

A one-of-a-kind piece that showcases traditional craftsmanship with a modern touch.

320 Security Pump Shotgun item
320 Security Pump Shotgun
$175

Starting bid

Valued at $329

Take on any tactical situation with a shotgun built specifically for performance and reliability. The 320 Security model features an 18.5-inch barrel, bead sight, and a black matte synthetic stock with a pistol grip for a secure, controlled grip.

Like all 320 shotguns, it includes a smooth pump action, a proven rotary bolt, and dual slide-bars designed for dependable operation.

Important Terms & Conditions:

  • Winners are responsible for ensuring the firearm is legal to own and possess in their state of residence.
  • By participating, winners agree to comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws.
  • All firearms will be shipped and transferred exclusively through a Federal Licensed Firearms Dealer (FFL) in the winner’s state of residence.
  • The selected FFL dealer must complete all required background checks and paperwork prior to transfer.
  • Winners are responsible for any transfer fees, background check fees, or additional costs charged by the receiving FFL dealer.
  • Failure to comply with these requirements or inability to legally receive the firearm will result in forfeiture of the prize.
Panzer Arms AR-12 KMR Semi-Automatic 12 Gauge Shotgun item
Panzer Arms AR-12 KMR Semi-Automatic 12 Gauge Shotgun
$345

Starting bid

Valued at $750

A modern, AR-style 12 gauge built for performance and versatility, featuring upgraded components and tactical functionality.


Features:

  • Semi-automatic 12 gauge with AR-15 style controls
  • Upgraded G4 gas system with high and standard velocity pistons
  • 20" barrel with 3" magnum chamber (accepts 2¾" and 3" shells)
  • KeyMod handguard with Picatinny rail sections and flip-up sights
  • Includes 3 chokes (Full, Modified, Cylinder) and two 5-round magazines
  • Adjustable cheek riser, recoil pad, and cleaning kit included

Important Terms & Conditions:

  • Winners are responsible for ensuring the firearm is legal to own and possess in their state of residence.
  • By participating, winners agree to comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws.
  • All firearms will be shipped and transferred exclusively through a Federal Licensed Firearms Dealer (FFL) in the winner’s state of residence.
  • The selected FFL dealer must complete all required background checks and paperwork prior to transfer.
  • Winners are responsible for any transfer fees, background check fees, or additional costs charged by the receiving FFL dealer.
  • Failure to comply with these requirements or inability to legally receive the firearm will result in forfeiture of the prize.
UTAS UT9M 9mm Pistol item
UTAS UT9M 9mm Pistol
$370

Starting bid

Valued at $799

The UTAS UT9M is a modern 9mm pistol designed for versatility and ease of use. Chambered in 9mm Luger, it features a simple blowback system and fires from a closed bolt for consistent performance.


Equipped with a 6" threaded barrel and compensator, the UT9M helps reduce felt recoil while maintaining control. AR-style controls provide familiar handling, and compatibility with double stack Glock-pattern magazines adds flexibility and convenience.


Features:

  • 9mm pistol with simple blowback operation and closed bolt system
  • 6" threaded barrel with compensator to reduce recoil
  • AR-style controls for familiar handling
  • Compatible with double stack Glock-pattern magazines

Important Terms & Conditions:

  • Winners are responsible for ensuring the firearm is legal to own and possess in their state of residence.
  • By participating, winners agree to comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws.
  • All firearms will be shipped and transferred exclusively through a Federal Licensed Firearms Dealer (FFL) in the winner’s state of residence.
  • The selected FFL dealer must complete all required background checks and paperwork prior to transfer.
  • Winners are responsible for any transfer fees, background check fees, or additional costs charged by the receiving FFL dealer.
  • Failure to comply with these requirements or inability to legally receive the firearm will result in forfeiture of the prize.
American Tactical AR-15 Milsport HGA 5.56 Pistol item
American Tactical AR-15 Milsport HGA 5.56 Pistol
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $389.99

The American Tactical Milsport HGA is a compact, semi-automatic AR-style pistol chambered in 5.56 NATO, built for performance in a highly maneuverable platform. Its 7.5-inch barrel and lightweight design make it ideal for close-range use, range practice, and tactical applications.


Delivering reliable accuracy with rapid follow-up capability, this platform offers the power of 5.56 in a smaller, more agile configuration.


Features:

  • Semi-automatic AR-style pistol chambered in 5.56 NATO
  • Compact 7.5" barrel for enhanced maneuverability
  • Includes 30-round magazine
  • Lightweight design with reliable accuracy and fast follow-up shots

Important Terms & Conditions:

  • Winners are responsible for ensuring the firearm is legal to own and possess in their state of residence.
  • By participating, winners agree to comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws.
  • All firearms will be shipped and transferred exclusively through a Federal Licensed Firearms Dealer (FFL) in the winner’s state of residence.
  • The selected FFL dealer must complete all required background checks and paperwork prior to transfer.
  • Winners are responsible for any transfer fees, background check fees, or additional costs charged by the receiving FFL dealer.
  • Failure to comply with these requirements or inability to legally receive the firearm will result in forfeiture of the prize.
Rock Island M1911-A1 Tactical II 9mm Pistol item
Rock Island M1911-A1 Tactical II 9mm Pistol
$300

Starting bid

Valued at $649.99

Built on the classic 1911 platform, the Rock Island M1911-A1 Tactical II delivers dependable performance for defense, carry, and range use. Known for its durability and reliability, this handgun combines traditional design with upgraded tactical features.

Outfitted with Novak-style fiber optic sights and a skeletonized hammer and trigger, it offers improved accuracy and a smooth shooting experience.


Features:

  • 9mm 1911-style semi-automatic pistol
  • Novak-style fiber optic sights for improved visibility
  • Skeletonized hammer and trigger for enhanced performance
  • Durable, reliable design for defense, carry, or range use

Important Terms & Conditions:

  • Winners are responsible for ensuring the firearm is legal to own and possess in their state of residence.
  • By participating, winners agree to comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws.
  • All firearms will be shipped and transferred exclusively through a Federal Licensed Firearms Dealer (FFL) in the winner’s state of residence.
  • The selected FFL dealer must complete all required background checks and paperwork prior to transfer.
  • Winners are responsible for any transfer fees, background check fees, or additional costs charged by the receiving FFL dealer.
  • Failure to comply with these requirements or inability to legally receive the firearm will result in forfeiture of the prize.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!