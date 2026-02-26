NKH Crusaders's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $1300 - Pavilion Terrace Experience
Join us for an unforgettable night under the stars at Fenway Park with live music from Zac Brown Band.
Event Details:
August 2, 2026
Package Includes:
Take in the energy of a live concert in one of the most iconic venues in the country while enjoying an elevated experience with great views, music, and hospitality.
Starting bid
Bid to win a HBMT Outfitters 3-day 4 Night unlimited Hog Hunt in Marble Falls, Texas
You will be able to take as many Hogs as you can within the days and nights you are there.
Included: Lodging and a Guide
Valued at $500.00
Not Included: Food and Travel to and From Texas
Contact Information: Randy Shirley – HBMT Outfitters
830-265-1960
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the water with a 4-hour deep sea fishing trip for two, departing from Fort Morgan, Alabama. Hosted by Trick 'Em Charters, this guided charter offers the chance to reel in Gulf Coast favorites like red snapper, grouper, and more while taking in beautiful coastal views.
Perfect for both beginners and experienced anglers, this trip includes expert guidance, top-quality equipment, and a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Additional guests may be added for $75 per person, making it a great experience to share.
Whether you're chasing your next big catch or simply enjoying time on the water, this is a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t want to miss.
Not included: Travel and lodging
Starting bid
Valued at $1600
Enjoy an unforgettable day at Boston Red Sox with this exclusive behind-the-scenes experience for four guests.
This package includes:
Step onto the field, explore one of baseball’s most iconic stadiums, and take home a signed piece of Red Sox history.
Please note:
Excludes Opening Day and games against the New York Yankees. Game date to be mutually agreed upon with the donor.
Starting bid
Valued at $1200
Enjoy a memorable day at Fenway Park watching the Boston Red Sox with this exclusive package for four.
Package Includes:
Take in the history of one of baseball’s most iconic ballparks, enjoy behind-the-scenes access before the game, and bring home exclusive Red Sox gear.
Please note:
Game date to be mutually agreed upon with the donor.
Starting bid
Valued at $600
Enjoy an afternoon at Fenway Park watching the Boston Red Sox with four tickets in Right Field Box 94.
Game Details:
Package Includes:
Take in the energy of one of baseball’s most iconic ballparks and experience the game from a great vantage point near the action in right field.
Starting bid
Valued at $160
Catch the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park with two tickets to this exciting matchup.
Game Details:
Enjoy seats in a prime area often known for foul ball action—perfect for fans looking to be right in the excitement.
Starting bid
Valued at $175
Enjoy a helping hand at home with a professional cleaning service from Cleaning by Marcia, serving Weymouth and surrounding towns.
Package Includes:
Let a trusted team take care of the details so you can enjoy a fresh, clean space without the stress.
Please note:
Service valid in Weymouth and surrounding areas. Scheduling to be arranged with the provider.
Starting bid
Valued at $300
Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with two medical-grade chemical peel treatments. Designed to improve texture, tone, and overall appearance, these treatments offer professional-level results for a brighter, smoother complexion.
Please note:
Valid for Massachusetts residents only. Scheduling to be arranged with the provider.
Starting bid
Valued at $400
A must-have collection for any sports enthusiast, featuring authenticated memorabilia from standout athletes.
Package Includes:
All items include authenticity paperwork, making this a valuable addition to any collection.
Starting bid
Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Women’s L/XL)
Own a true piece of Norwegian heritage with this hand-knitted Marius sweater, crafted from 100% Norwegian wool. Designed in 1953 by Unn Søiland, the iconic red, white, and blue pattern is inspired by the Norwegian flag and rooted in traditional Setesdal knitting.
Sized for Women’s L/XL, this sweater offers both comfort and timeless style. Warm, durable, and beautifully made, each stitch reflects the care and craftsmanship of traditional hand knitting.
A classic piece you’ll reach for year after year.
Starting bid
Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Men’s L/XL)
Experience the craftsmanship of a true Norwegian classic. This hand-knitted Marius sweater is made from 100% Norwegian wool, offering exceptional warmth and durability.
Featuring the iconic design created in 1953 by Unn Søiland, this Men’s L/XL sweater blends tradition with everyday wearability. Each piece is uniquely crafted, carrying on a legacy of skilled hand knitting passed down through generations.
A timeless, rugged staple built to last.
Starting bid
Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Kid Size 7–8)
A cozy classic for the next generation. This hand-knitted Marius sweater, made from 100% Norwegian wool, brings warmth, comfort, and tradition together in one special piece.
Designed with the iconic Norwegian pattern from 1953, this sweater in Kid Size 7–8 is perfect for keeping little ones warm while sharing a meaningful cultural tradition.
Soft, durable, and thoughtfully made—perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Starting bid
Hand-Knitted 100% Norwegian Wool Marius Sweater (Kid Size 8–9)
Wrap your child in warmth and tradition with this hand-knitted Marius sweater, crafted from 100% Norwegian wool.
Featuring the classic red, white, and blue pattern inspired by the Norwegian flag, this Kid Size 8–9 sweater carries a legacy of craftsmanship dating back to 1953. Each sweater is uniquely made, ensuring no two are exactly alike.
A beautiful, timeless piece designed to be worn, loved, and remembered.
Starting bid
Valued at $180
A timeless outdoor staple, the Islender sweater is known for its warmth, durability, and classic Scandinavian design. Made from high-quality Norwegian wool, this sweater is perfect for kids who love to hunt, fish, or spend time outdoors in cooler weather.
Designed to provide natural insulation while remaining breathable, it’s a practical and stylish layer for any outdoor adventure.
Starting bid
Valued at $260
A timeless outdoor staple, the Islender sweater is known for its warmth, durability, and classic Scandinavian design. Made from high-quality Norwegian wool, this sweater is perfect for those who love to hunt, fish, or spend time outdoors in cooler weather.
Designed to provide natural insulation while remaining breathable, it’s a practical and stylish layer for any outdoor adventure.
Starting bid
Valued at $260
A timeless outdoor staple, the Islender sweater is known for its warmth, durability, and classic Scandinavian design. Made from high-quality Norwegian wool, this sweater is perfect for those who love to hunt, fish, or spend time outdoors in cooler weather.
Designed to provide natural insulation while remaining breathable, it’s a practical and stylish layer for any outdoor adventure.
Starting bid
Valued at $70
Stay cozy in this beautifully handmade women’s poncho, featuring soft shades of blue and white. Designed for comfort and style, this lightweight layer is perfect for cool evenings or casual wear.
A unique, handcrafted piece that adds both warmth and a touch of charm to any outfit.
Starting bid
Valued at $70
Beautifully handcrafted in Norway, this elegant women’s clutch in mauve offers a perfect blend of style and craftsmanship. Its timeless design and soft color make it a versatile accessory for both everyday use and special occasions.
A unique, artisan-made piece that adds a refined touch to any outfit.
Starting bid
Valued at $70
Beautifully handcrafted in Norway, this elegant women’s clutch in mauve offers a perfect blend of style and craftsmanship. Its timeless design and soft color make it a versatile accessory for both everyday use and special occasions.
A unique, artisan-made piece that adds a refined touch to any outfit.
Starting bid
Valued at $70
Beautifully handcrafted in Norway, this elegant women’s clutch in mauve offers a perfect blend of style and craftsmanship. Its timeless design and soft color make it a versatile accessory for both everyday use and special occasions.
A unique, artisan-made piece that adds a refined touch to any outfit.
Starting bid
Valued at $140
Crafted with care and tradition, this handmade Norwegian wool sweater features a soft grey design with heart detailing. Made “with love,” it offers both warmth and timeless Scandinavian style.
A cozy, one-of-a-kind piece perfect for colder days and anyone who appreciates quality craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Valued at $110
This handmade Norwegian wool sweater features a charming pink design with white heart detailing. Crafted “with love,” it offers warmth, comfort, and timeless Scandinavian style for colder days.
A cozy, one-of-a-kind piece perfect for kids who love both comfort and a touch of charm.
Starting bid
Valued at $130
This beautifully handmade Norwegian bolero jacket offers a unique blend of warmth and timeless style. Designed in a flattering, lightweight silhouette, it’s perfect for layering over both casual and dressy outfits.
A one-of-a-kind piece that showcases traditional craftsmanship with a modern touch.
Starting bid
Valued at $329
Take on any tactical situation with a shotgun built specifically for performance and reliability. The 320 Security model features an 18.5-inch barrel, bead sight, and a black matte synthetic stock with a pistol grip for a secure, controlled grip.
Like all 320 shotguns, it includes a smooth pump action, a proven rotary bolt, and dual slide-bars designed for dependable operation.
Important Terms & Conditions:
Starting bid
Valued at $750
A modern, AR-style 12 gauge built for performance and versatility, featuring upgraded components and tactical functionality.
Features:
Important Terms & Conditions:
Starting bid
Valued at $799
The UTAS UT9M is a modern 9mm pistol designed for versatility and ease of use. Chambered in 9mm Luger, it features a simple blowback system and fires from a closed bolt for consistent performance.
Equipped with a 6" threaded barrel and compensator, the UT9M helps reduce felt recoil while maintaining control. AR-style controls provide familiar handling, and compatibility with double stack Glock-pattern magazines adds flexibility and convenience.
Features:
Important Terms & Conditions:
Starting bid
Valued at $389.99
The American Tactical Milsport HGA is a compact, semi-automatic AR-style pistol chambered in 5.56 NATO, built for performance in a highly maneuverable platform. Its 7.5-inch barrel and lightweight design make it ideal for close-range use, range practice, and tactical applications.
Delivering reliable accuracy with rapid follow-up capability, this platform offers the power of 5.56 in a smaller, more agile configuration.
Features:
Important Terms & Conditions:
Starting bid
Valued at $649.99
Built on the classic 1911 platform, the Rock Island M1911-A1 Tactical II delivers dependable performance for defense, carry, and range use. Known for its durability and reliability, this handgun combines traditional design with upgraded tactical features.
Outfitted with Novak-style fiber optic sights and a skeletonized hammer and trigger, it offers improved accuracy and a smooth shooting experience.
Features:
Important Terms & Conditions:
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