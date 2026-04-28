NKH Crusaders's Silent Auction - Extended

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A timeless Scandinavian classic, this bundle features two hand-knitted 100% Norwegian wool Marius sweaters in youth sizes 7/8 and 8/9.
Known for their iconic geometric pattern and rich heritage, Marius sweaters are a staple of Norwegian culture. Each piece is handcrafted from authentic Norwegian wool, offering exceptional warmth, durability, and tradition in every stitch.
Perfect for siblings, gifting, or passing down for generations.
Estimated Value: $220
Starting bid
A beautifully coordinated pair of traditional Norwegian Islender sweaters, featuring one youth size (9–10) and one women’s size (L/XL).
The Islender sweater, historically worn by Norwegian fishermen, is known for its bold black-and-white pattern and rugged warmth. Handcrafted from authentic wool, these sweaters are both functional and deeply rooted in heritage.
A perfect matching set for parent and child or a meaningful gift set.
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
A stunning combination of Norwegian craftsmanship and modern style, featuring a handmade women’s poncho (Size S) paired with a mauve Norwegian clutch bag.
The poncho offers cozy warmth with effortless style, while the coordinating clutch adds a soft, elegant touch. Both pieces reflect the artistry and care of traditional handcrafting techniques.
Perfect for fall and winter layering with a unique, artisan feel.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
A chic and versatile pairing featuring a handmade Norwegian white clutch bag and a women’s size S bolero jacket.
The bolero jacket offers a lightweight yet warm layer, perfect for dressing up or down, while the handcrafted clutch adds a clean, minimalist finish. Together, they create a polished, Scandinavian-inspired look.
A beautiful set for someone who appreciates understated, handmade design.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
A heartfelt pairing of handmade Norwegian wool sweaters, each crafted “with love,” in women’s size L and youth size 8/9.
These sweaters go beyond warmth — they represent care, tradition, and craftsmanship passed down through generations. Made from authentic wool and hand-knit with intention, each piece is truly one of a kind.
A meaningful matching set for parent and child, or a keepsake gift to treasure.
Estimated Value: $XXX
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