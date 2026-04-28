NKH Crusaders's Silent Auction - Extended

Marius Sweater Bundle (Kids Sizes 7/8 & 8/9)

A timeless Scandinavian classic, this bundle features two hand-knitted 100% Norwegian wool Marius sweaters in youth sizes 7/8 and 8/9.





Known for their iconic geometric pattern and rich heritage, Marius sweaters are a staple of Norwegian culture. Each piece is handcrafted from authentic Norwegian wool, offering exceptional warmth, durability, and tradition in every stitch.





Perfect for siblings, gifting, or passing down for generations.

Estimated Value: $220