NKH Crusaders
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NKH Crusaders

Hosted by

NKH Crusaders

About this event

Sales closed

NKH Crusaders's South Shore/Boston Area Auction

Pick-up location

122 Biscayne Ave, Weymouth, MA 02188, USA

J Spa Self-Care Basket
$75

Starting bid

$150 Value

Treat yourself or someone you love to a little well-deserved relaxation. This curated spa basket includes a gift card to J Spa along with premium hair care products to help you refresh, recharge, and feel your best.


Perfect for a self-care day or a thoughtful gift.


Dining on the South Shore Package #1
$75

Starting bid

$150 Value

Enjoy a delicious tour of the South Shore with this versatile dining bundle. Whether you're planning a date night or a casual meal out, this package has something for everyone.
Includes:

  • $50 Grille 151
  • $25 Maria’s Trattoria
  • $50 Tavern on the Square
  • $25 Stop & Shop (perfect for groceries or hosting at home)
Dining on the South Shore Package #2
$75

Starting bid

$130 Value

Explore some of the South Shore’s favorite local spots with this well-rounded dining package. Ideal for food lovers who enjoy variety and supporting local businesses.
Includes:

  • $50 Grille 151
  • $25 Warren’s Place
  • $30 The Mooring
  • $25 Olympia Pizza
Dining on the South Shore Package #3
$75

Starting bid

$130 Value

From seafood to casual favorites, this bundle gives you plenty of options for great meals and nights out.
Includes:

  • $25 Bate’s
  • $25 Legal Sea Foods
  • Chipotle gift card (2 entrées + chips & queso)
  • $50 Stockholders
Beauty Gift Card Package
$50

Starting bid

$120 Value

Refresh your look and treat yourself to a little glam time. This beauty bundle is perfect for a night out, special occasion, or just because.
Includes:

  • $100 Blo Blow Dry Bar
  • $20 Star Nails & Spa
Grocery Essentials Package
$75

Starting bid

$150 Value

Take the pressure off your weekly grocery bill with this practical and high-value package. A great option for any household.
Includes:

  • $100 Wegmans
  • $25 Shaw’s
  • $25 Fratelli’s
1-Night Stay at Hyatt Place Braintree
$75

Starting bid

$250 Value

Enjoy a relaxing overnight getaway just outside of Boston. Whether you're planning a staycation or visiting the area, this package makes it easy.
Includes:

  • One-night stay at Hyatt Place Braintree
  • Complimentary breakfast
  • Free parking
    Valid through April 2027
LUX Health Personalized Wellness Package
$75

Starting bid

$200 Value

Experience a truly personalized approach to your health and wellness. LUX Health takes precision medicine seriously, building treatment plans tailored specifically to you.
This $200 gift certificate can be used toward services that may include:

  • Customized hormone and peptide therapy
  • Mental health integration and support
  • Lab-based nutrition and lifestyle planning
  • Ongoing care tailored to your progress

This is individualized, data-driven care designed around your body and your goals.


Estate Planning Package – Kenneth DiFazio, ESQ
$100

Starting bid

$300 Value

Plan for the future with confidence and peace of mind. This package includes professional legal services to draft and execute Reciprocal Last Will and Testaments.

  • Provided by Kenneth DiFazio, ESQ
  • Located in Weymouth, MA
  • Appointment required

A meaningful and practical investment in your family’s future.


Sports Autograph Package item
Sports Autograph Package
$125

Starting bid

Sports Autograph Package

Perfect for the sports enthusiast, this collection features authenticated memorabilia from standout professional athletes. Each item includes certification of authenticity.

  • Charlie Coyle signed hockey puck
  • Dennis Eckersley signed 8x10 photo
  • James White signed 8x10 photo

Whether you’re a collector or looking for a unique display piece, this package brings together talent from across the sports world in one impressive set.

Estimated Value: $400

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!