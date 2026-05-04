NKH Crusaders's South Shore/Boston Area Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone you love to a little well-deserved relaxation. This curated spa basket includes a gift card to J Spa along with premium hair care products to help you refresh, recharge, and feel your best.
Perfect for a self-care day or a thoughtful gift.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious tour of the South Shore with this versatile dining bundle. Whether you're planning a date night or a casual meal out, this package has something for everyone.
Includes:
Starting bid
Explore some of the South Shore’s favorite local spots with this well-rounded dining package. Ideal for food lovers who enjoy variety and supporting local businesses.
Includes:
Starting bid
From seafood to casual favorites, this bundle gives you plenty of options for great meals and nights out.
Includes:
Starting bid
Refresh your look and treat yourself to a little glam time. This beauty bundle is perfect for a night out, special occasion, or just because.
Includes:
Starting bid
Take the pressure off your weekly grocery bill with this practical and high-value package. A great option for any household.
Includes:
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing overnight getaway just outside of Boston. Whether you're planning a staycation or visiting the area, this package makes it easy.
Includes:
Starting bid
Experience a truly personalized approach to your health and wellness. LUX Health takes precision medicine seriously, building treatment plans tailored specifically to you.
This $200 gift certificate can be used toward services that may include:
This is individualized, data-driven care designed around your body and your goals.
Starting bid
Plan for the future with confidence and peace of mind. This package includes professional legal services to draft and execute Reciprocal Last Will and Testaments.
A meaningful and practical investment in your family’s future.
Starting bid
Perfect for the sports enthusiast, this collection features authenticated memorabilia from standout professional athletes. Each item includes certification of authenticity.
Whether you’re a collector or looking for a unique display piece, this package brings together talent from across the sports world in one impressive set.
Estimated Value: $400
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!