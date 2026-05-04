NKH Crusaders's South Shore/Boston Area Auction

$200 Value

Experience a truly personalized approach to your health and wellness. LUX Health takes precision medicine seriously, building treatment plans tailored specifically to you.

This $200 gift certificate can be used toward services that may include:

Customized hormone and peptide therapy

Mental health integration and support

Lab-based nutrition and lifestyle planning

Ongoing care tailored to your progress

This is individualized, data-driven care designed around your body and your goals.



