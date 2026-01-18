Nrupathunga Kannada Koota

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Nrupathunga Kannada Koota

About this event

NKK Advertisement Package 2026

Advertisement - 1 item, once
$100

Pick any 1 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Vendor Booth. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.

Advertisement - 2 items, once
$160

Pick any 2 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Vendor Booth. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.

Advertisement - 3 items, once
$210

Pick any 3 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Vendor Booth. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.

Advertisement - 4 items, once
$260

Pick any 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Vendor Booth. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.

Advertisement - 5 items, once (or 1 item 5 times)
$300

Advertisement on all 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.

OR 1 media 5 times. Please reach out n email to customize.

Advertisement - 1 item, twice
$175

Pick any 1 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.

Advertisement - 2 items, twice
$280

Pick any 2 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.

Advertisement - 3 items, twice
$367.50

Pick any 3 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.

Advertisement - 4 items, twice (OR any 8 combination)
$455

Pick any 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.

OR any 8 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.

Advertisement - 5 items, twice (OR any 10 combination)
$525

Advertisement on all 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.

OR any 10 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.

Advertisement - 1 item, thrice
$225

Pick any 1 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.

Advertisement - 2 items, thrice
$360

Pick any 2 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.

Any 7 Combination
$375

Pick any media, any number of times, totaling 7 in a year. Please reach out to customize.

Advertisement - 3 items, thrice (OR any 9 combination)
$472.50

Pick any 3 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.

OR any 9 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.

Advertisement - 4 items, thrice (OR any 12 combination)
$585

Pick any 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.

OR any 12 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.

Advertisement - 5 items, thrice (OR any 15 combination)
$675

Advertisement on all 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.

OR any 15 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.

Stage Time
$250

Stage time in one event. Limited to 3 minutes and subjected to availability (first come first serve) and consent from other vendors who are already committed to stage time for that event.

Stage Time combined with any other package
$150

Stage time in one event. Limited to 3 minutes and subjected to availability (first come first serve) and consent from other vendors who are already committed to stage time for that event.

Buy this only in combination with other package.

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