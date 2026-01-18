NKK Advertisement Package 2026

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About this event
Pick any 1 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Vendor Booth. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.
Pick any 2 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Vendor Booth. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.
Pick any 3 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Vendor Booth. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.
Pick any 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Vendor Booth. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.
Advertisement on all 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram will be sent once. If vendor booth is chosen, 1 vendor booth in 1 event.
OR 1 media 5 times. Please reach out n email to customize.
Pick any 1 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.
Pick any 2 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.
Pick any 3 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.
Pick any 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.
OR any 8 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.
Advertisement on all 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram will be sent twice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 2 vendor booths in events.
OR any 10 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.
Pick any 1 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.
Pick any 2 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.
Pick any media, any number of times, totaling 7 in a year. Please reach out to customize.
Pick any 3 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.
OR any 9 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.
Pick any 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram, Website. Advertisement on the chosen media will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.
OR any 12 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.
Advertisement on all 4 media: Email Blast, WhatsApp Message, Facebook Page, Instagram will be sent thrice in a year at chosen gap. If vendor booth is chosen, 3 vendor booths in events.
OR any 15 combination. Please reach out n email to customize.
Stage time in one event. Limited to 3 minutes and subjected to availability (first come first serve) and consent from other vendors who are already committed to stage time for that event.
Stage time in one event. Limited to 3 minutes and subjected to availability (first come first serve) and consent from other vendors who are already committed to stage time for that event.
Buy this only in combination with other package.
$
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