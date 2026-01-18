Nrupathunga Kannada Koota

Hosted by

Nrupathunga Kannada Koota

About this event

NKK Annual Donations 2026

Platinum Donor item
Platinum Donor
$3,000

Platinum Donor.
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (4 Events), Booth space during events (All Events), Memento (Customized), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (2 Events). See website for more details

Diamond Donor item
Diamond Donor
$1,500

Diamond Donor
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (3 Events), Booth space during events (3 Events), Memento (Customized), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (1 Event). See website for more details

Gold Donor item
Gold Donor
$1,000

Gold Donor
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (2 Events), Booth space during events (2 Events), Memento (Customized), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (1 Event). See website for more details

Silver Donor item
Silver Donor
$500

Silver Donor
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (1 Event), Booth space during events (None), Memento (Standard), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (1 Event). See website for more details

Bronze Donor item
Bronze Donor
$250

Bronze Donor
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (None), Booth space during events (None), Memento (Standard), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (1 Event). See website for more details

$100 donor
$100

$100 donor

$50 Donor
$50

$50 Donor

$25 Donor
$25

$25 Donor

$10 Donor
$10

$10 Donor

Add a donation for Nrupathunga Kannada Koota

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!