NKK Annual Donations 2026

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Platinum Donor.
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (4 Events), Booth space during events (All Events), Memento (Customized), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (2 Events). See website for more details
Diamond Donor
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (3 Events), Booth space during events (3 Events), Memento (Customized), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (1 Event). See website for more details
Gold Donor
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (2 Events), Booth space during events (2 Events), Memento (Customized), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (1 Event). See website for more details
Silver Donor
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (1 Event), Booth space during events (None), Memento (Standard), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (1 Event). See website for more details
Bronze Donor
Advertisements on Email blasts (1 Year), Advertisements during events (None), Booth space during events (None), Memento (Standard), Special Stage recognition and Stage time (1 Event). See website for more details
$100 donor
$50 Donor
$25 Donor
$10 Donor
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