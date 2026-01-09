NKK - Sankranthi Suggi Sambrama 2026 Event and Indoor sports registration

Hosted by
Registration Fee for each member attending the Sankranthi event. Note: no registration fee for persons under the age of 13. Not yet registered for NKK 2026 membership? follow this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/nrupathunga-kannada-koota-nkk-atlanta-membership--2026 Note: Registration Fee after 02/04/2026 or at the spot will be $5 per head.
Event Fee for each non-member attending the Sankranthi event. Note: no registration fee for persons under the age of 13. Interested to become member of NKK for 2026? follow this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/nrupathunga-kannada-koota-nkk-atlanta-membership--2026
Open to all ages, gender. Please note: Make sure you have paid event fee for all participants
Open to all ages, gender. Price is per team (Contestant + Partner). Please note: Make sure you have paid event fee for all participants
Chess (For kids 10 years and below as of Feb 08, 2026) Please note: Make sure you have paid event fee for all participants
Chess (For kids between 11 year to 15 years as of Feb 08, 2026) Please note: Make sure you have paid event fee for all participants
Chess (16 years and above as of Feb 08, 2026) Please note: Make sure you have paid event fee for all participants
Super Minute (For kids 10 years and below as of Feb 07, 2026)
Super minute includes 3 or 4 different games. Please note: Make sure you have paid event fee for all participants
Super Minute (For kids between 11 year to 18 years as of Feb 07, 2026)
Super minute includes 3 or 4 different games. Please note: Make sure you have paid event fee for all participants
Dumb charades (Kannada movie and Karnataka city names)
This is a group event - 5 people max
$5 per participant. Please note: Make sure you have paid event fee for all participants
Antakshari (Kannada songs)
This is a group event - 5 people max
$5 per participant. Please note: Make sure you have paid event fee for all participants
This is a new event we are introducing this year. This is for kids (15 years or younger as of Feb 07, 2026). All materials will be provided at the venue.
