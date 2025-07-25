NKy Emergency Pet Resources Online Auction

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Starting bid
Midfielder, #26, Malik Pinto, (Princeton FC Alum), FC Cincinnati signed ball
Starting bid
Valid for 4 VIEW LEVEL or 2 TERRACE LINE Tickets
Expires 9/25/25
Value $60
Starting bid
375mL Bottle of Maker's Mark
set of 4 Old Fashioned 11oz Diamant Glasses by Bombay
1 set of 2 XL Silicone Ice Molds
MUST show valid ID at Pickup!
Value $35
Starting bid
Must be 21 to attend tour
Take a 45-60 minute tour of New Riff Distilling and enjoy a complimentary tasting of their spirits
Value $100
Starting bid
Join Melanie Chesnut, Lead Instructor, of Wolf Mother at Body Works Gym in Dry Ridge on Sept 6th. Learn how to protect yourself in our unsettled, social environment. Sponsored by Crossroads Marial Arts and Body Works Gym.
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon tea break with this tea package gift set.
4 Boxes of Stash Earl Grey Tea (20 bags each)
adorable kitty mug
Scrumptious Milano Mint Chocolate Cookies
Value $35
Starting bid
Dinner for Two Gift Certificate ($30 value)
Texas Roadhouse Rib Rub
Pack of Texas Roadhouse peanuts all in an adorable pail
Gift certificate expires October 23, 2025
Value $40
Starting bid
2 - Box Combo Gift Cards
1 - Kid's Meal
3 - Lemonade Gift Cards
Cane Stuffed Toy
Raising Cane's Insulated Tumbler Insulated Cooler Bag Raising Cane's BallCap
Raising Cane's TShirt
Value $60
Starting bid
Gift Basket with curated Skyline Chili items
$25 Skyline Chili Gift Card
1 Microwavable pack of Chili
1 Microwavable pack of Chili Spaghetti
1 can of Chili
1 bottle of Greek Dressing
1 bottle of Skyline Hot Sauce
1 box of Skyline Oyster Crackers
1 Skyline Tshirt
1 Skyline Insulated Tumbler
Value $50
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card - Darden Family of Restraurants (No Expiration)
Olive Garden
Longhorn
Cheddars
Yard House
Bahama Breeze
Seasons 52
Value $25
Starting bid
2 - $25 Gift Cards to Chili's, On The Border, or Maggiano's Little Italy
Value $50
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Texas Roadhouse (No Expiration)
Value $25
Starting bid
Voucher for one free Pastry or Bagel per month from Panera.
Valid at Covilli owned Panera Bread locations in OH, PA, KY, NC, TN, SC, GA & FL
Value $60
Starting bid
2 Entree Gift Cards
1 Chips and Queso Gift Card
Value $30
Starting bid
8 Free Combo Meals, Breakfast or Lunch/Dinner
Value $88
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Izzy's, "Home of the World's Greatest Reubens"
No expiration
Starting bid
1 $5 Gift Card
1 $25 Gift Card
No expiration
Starting bid
Do you have a Black Lab lover in your circle? This gift set is for you.
Black Lab Coffee Mug
Wooden Sign / Plaque
Black Lab notebook
Black Lab notepad
Value $35
Starting bid
PetSafe ScoopFree Covered Litter Box
Donated item, presumed to be in great working order, can be returned/refunded if not working properly
Retails for $220
Starting bid
Medium Hollywood Feed pet bed
Treat Jar
Tug Rope
Bone Squeaker toy
Marrow Bone Chewer
Fromm Crunchy O's Smokin' Cheese 'Plosion Treats
Georgia Smoked Salmon Jerky
Hollywood Feed pet bandana
Food can reusable lid
Value $175
Starting bid
Eat.Nap.Bark.Repeat. Canvas Toy Box
Project Hive Hive Ball
Starmark Bento Ball
Rib w/Esophagus Chewer
Incredipet Duck Dental Chewer
Incredipet Duck Tenders
Intuition Four-In-One Supplement
2 - Tennis balls
Value $95.00
Starting bid
1 free month of BarkBox
Includes: 2 toys, 2 bags of natural treats and 1 SURPRISE ITEM!
Value $45
Starting bid
Vintage Indigenous Style Pewter Baying Wolf Brooch
Clasp is perfect
Back is Stamped CANADA
QTip for scale
Value is estimate only - $35
Starting bid
Small presumed "Gold" plated Sand Dollar Charm for necklace or bracelet
Similar items sell on Etsy for $20+
Value- $20 (no guarantee to authenticity or "Gold" plating)
Starting bid
Stamped STERLING
Vintage bracelet
Multi-Strand with center Cabachon
Zuni or Navajo perhaps?
(No guarantee to authenticity)
Similar bracelets retail on multiple sites for $99+
Starting bid
Admission for 2 adults to the Cincinnati Museum Center, including Cinti History Museum, Museum of Natural History & Science, and the Children's Museum
(Excludes rotating exhibits and IMAX)
Value $50
Starting bid
4 Single Day Admission Vouchers for adult admission to the Cincinnati Zoo
Expires 02/28/26
Value $128
Starting bid
2 Vouchers, VALID MONDAY - FRIDAY (EXCLUDING HOLIDAYS) 1 8hr visit of Ski/Snowboarding OR
1 2hr visit of Tubing
Equipment rental NOT included
Expires end of 26-27 Season
Value $160
Starting bid
$125 off your pet's visit.
Expires March 2026
Starting bid
Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster
Nerf Light Up Squeak Dart
Stella & Chewy Bac'n Me Crazy Wild Weenies Dog Treats
Value $60
Starting bid
2 Feather Fishing Poles
SmartyKat Cruzin Critter
Meowijuana Get Silly Toy
Wellness Duck Treat Tubes
Value $35.00
Starting bid
CuddleLove super snuggly Plush Pet Blanket
PetSmart Lucky Plush Pet Toy
Team USA Plush Toy
Value $50
Starting bid
PetSmart Lucky Plush Pet Toy
Thrill & Chills Spider Fun Pack
OMG 2 in 1 Cupcake Surprise Toy
Value $40
Starting bid
2 - Doggie Place Ultra Absorbent Towels
Lucky Plush Toy with Squeaker
Multi-Piece "Pizza Mutt" Hide & Seek treat mat
Value $45
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