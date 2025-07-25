NKy Emergency Pet Resources

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NKy Emergency Pet Resources

About this event

Sales closed

NKy Emergency Pet Resources Online Auction

Pick-up location

Florence, KY, USA

FC Cinti #26 Malik Pinto Signed Ball item
FC Cinti #26 Malik Pinto Signed Ball
$25

Starting bid

Midfielder, #26, Malik Pinto, (Princeton FC Alum), FC Cincinnati signed ball

Red Tickets for Reg Season Game item
Red Tickets for Reg Season Game
$25

Starting bid

Valid for 4 VIEW LEVEL or 2 TERRACE LINE Tickets


Expires 9/25/25


Value $60



Maker's Mark Gift Set item
Maker's Mark Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

375mL Bottle of Maker's Mark

set of 4 Old Fashioned 11oz Diamant Glasses by Bombay

1 set of 2 XL Silicone Ice Molds


MUST show valid ID at Pickup!


Value $35

Bonded Tour for 4 at New Riff Distilling item
Bonded Tour for 4 at New Riff Distilling
$25

Starting bid

Must be 21 to attend tour

Take a 45-60 minute tour of New Riff Distilling and enjoy a complimentary tasting of their spirits


Value $100

Self Defense for Women Event item
Self Defense for Women Event
$20

Starting bid

Join Melanie Chesnut, Lead Instructor, of Wolf Mother at Body Works Gym in Dry Ridge on Sept 6th. Learn how to protect yourself in our unsettled, social environment. Sponsored by Crossroads Marial Arts and Body Works Gym.

Tea Time Gift Set item
Tea Time Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon tea break with this tea package gift set.

4 Boxes of Stash Earl Grey Tea (20 bags each)

adorable kitty mug

Scrumptious Milano Mint Chocolate Cookies


Value $35

2 Steppin' for Dinner at Texas Roadhouse item
2 Steppin' for Dinner at Texas Roadhouse
$15

Starting bid

Dinner for Two Gift Certificate ($30 value)

Texas Roadhouse Rib Rub

Pack of Texas Roadhouse peanuts all in an adorable pail

Gift certificate expires October 23, 2025


Value $40

Picnic Pack courtesy of Raising Cane's item
Picnic Pack courtesy of Raising Cane's item
Picnic Pack courtesy of Raising Cane's
$25

Starting bid

2 - Box Combo Gift Cards

1 - Kid's Meal

3 - Lemonade Gift Cards

Cane Stuffed Toy

Raising Cane's Insulated Tumbler Insulated Cooler Bag Raising Cane's BallCap

Raising Cane's TShirt


Value $60

"It's Skyline Time" Gift basket item
"It's Skyline Time" Gift basket item
"It's Skyline Time" Gift basket
$15

Starting bid

Gift Basket with curated Skyline Chili items

$25 Skyline Chili Gift Card

1 Microwavable pack of Chili

1 Microwavable pack of Chili Spaghetti

1 can of Chili

1 bottle of Greek Dressing

1 bottle of Skyline Hot Sauce

1 box of Skyline Oyster Crackers

1 Skyline Tshirt

1 Skyline Insulated Tumbler


Value $50

$25 Darden Gift Card item
$25 Darden Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card - Darden Family of Restraurants (No Expiration)

Olive Garden

Longhorn

Cheddars

Yard House

Bahama Breeze

Seasons 52


Value $25

Dinner around the World Gift Cards item
Dinner around the World Gift Cards
$20

Starting bid

2 - $25 Gift Cards to Chili's, On The Border, or Maggiano's Little Italy


Value $50

$25 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card item
$25 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Texas Roadhouse (No Expiration)


Value $25

A Year of Pastries from Panera item
A Year of Pastries from Panera
$15

Starting bid

Voucher for one free Pastry or Bagel per month from Panera.


Valid at Covilli owned Panera Bread locations in OH, PA, KY, NC, TN, SC, GA & FL


Value $60

Chipotle Meal for 2 item
Chipotle Meal for 2
$10

Starting bid

2 Entree Gift Cards

1 Chips and Queso Gift Card


Value $30

Happy Meals for Big Kids item
Happy Meals for Big Kids
$20

Starting bid

8 Free Combo Meals, Breakfast or Lunch/Dinner


Value $88

$25 Izzy's Great American Reubens Gift Card item
$25 Izzy's Great American Reubens Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Izzy's, "Home of the World's Greatest Reubens"


No expiration

Pet Supplies Plus Gift Cards item
Pet Supplies Plus Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

1 $5 Gift Card

1 $25 Gift Card


No expiration

Black Lab Lovers Gift Set item
Black Lab Lovers Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

Do you have a Black Lab lover in your circle? This gift set is for you.

Black Lab Coffee Mug

Wooden Sign / Plaque

Black Lab notebook

Black Lab notepad


Value $35

PetSafe ScoopFree Covered Litter Box System item
PetSafe ScoopFree Covered Litter Box System
$75

Starting bid

PetSafe ScoopFree Covered Litter Box


Donated item, presumed to be in great working order, can be returned/refunded if not working properly


Retails for $220

Ultra Snuggly Bed and Welcome Home Kit item
Ultra Snuggly Bed and Welcome Home Kit
$60

Starting bid

Medium Hollywood Feed pet bed

Treat Jar

Tug Rope

Bone Squeaker toy

Marrow Bone Chewer

Fromm Crunchy O's Smokin' Cheese 'Plosion Treats

Georgia Smoked Salmon Jerky

Hollywood Feed pet bandana

Food can reusable lid


Value $175

Eat.Nap.Bark.Repeat. Gift Basket item
Eat.Nap.Bark.Repeat. Gift Basket item
Eat.Nap.Bark.Repeat. Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Eat.Nap.Bark.Repeat. Canvas Toy Box

Project Hive Hive Ball

Starmark Bento Ball

Rib w/Esophagus Chewer

Incredipet Duck Dental Chewer

Incredipet Duck Tenders

Intuition Four-In-One Supplement

2 - Tennis balls


Value $95.00

1 Free Month of BarkBox item
1 Free Month of BarkBox
$15

Starting bid

1 free month of BarkBox

Includes: 2 toys, 2 bags of natural treats and 1 SURPRISE ITEM!


Value $45

Vintage Indigenous Style Pewter Wolf Brooch item
Vintage Indigenous Style Pewter Wolf Brooch item
Vintage Indigenous Style Pewter Wolf Brooch item
Vintage Indigenous Style Pewter Wolf Brooch
$15

Starting bid

Vintage Indigenous Style Pewter Baying Wolf Brooch

Clasp is perfect

Back is Stamped CANADA

QTip for scale


Value is estimate only - $35

"Gold" plated Sand Dollar Charm item
"Gold" plated Sand Dollar Charm item
"Gold" plated Sand Dollar Charm
$5

Starting bid

Small presumed "Gold" plated Sand Dollar Charm for necklace or bracelet
Similar items sell on Etsy for $20+


Value- $20 (no guarantee to authenticity or "Gold" plating)

Vintage Sterling Indigenous Style Bracelet item
Vintage Sterling Indigenous Style Bracelet item
Vintage Sterling Indigenous Style Bracelet item
Vintage Sterling Indigenous Style Bracelet
$35

Starting bid

Stamped STERLING

Vintage bracelet

Multi-Strand with center Cabachon

Zuni or Navajo perhaps?

(No guarantee to authenticity)


Similar bracelets retail on multiple sites for $99+



2 Adult admission Vouchers for Cinti Museum Center item
2 Adult admission Vouchers for Cinti Museum Center
$15

Starting bid

Admission for 2 adults to the Cincinnati Museum Center, including Cinti History Museum, Museum of Natural History & Science, and the Children's Museum


(Excludes rotating exhibits and IMAX)


Value $50

Admission for 4 adults to Cincinnati Zoo item
Admission for 4 adults to Cincinnati Zoo
$50

Starting bid

4 Single Day Admission Vouchers for adult admission to the Cincinnati Zoo


Expires 02/28/26


Value $128

2 Vouchers for one Ski/Snowboarding Visit or 1 Tubing Visit item
2 Vouchers for one Ski/Snowboarding Visit or 1 Tubing Visit
$50

Starting bid

2 Vouchers, VALID MONDAY - FRIDAY (EXCLUDING HOLIDAYS) 1 8hr visit of Ski/Snowboarding OR

1 2hr visit of Tubing

Equipment rental NOT included


Expires end of 26-27 Season


Value $160

Almost Home Pet Resort Gift Certificate item
Almost Home Pet Resort Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$125 off your pet's visit.

Expires March 2026

Nerf Time Playset item
Nerf Time Playset
$25

Starting bid

Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster

Nerf Light Up Squeak Dart

Stella & Chewy Bac'n Me Crazy Wild Weenies Dog Treats


Value $60

Kitty Romper Room Play Set item
Kitty Romper Room Play Set
$10

Starting bid

2 Feather Fishing Poles

SmartyKat Cruzin Critter

Meowijuana Get Silly Toy

Wellness Duck Treat Tubes


Value $35.00

Pup Snuggle Set item
Pup Snuggle Set item
Pup Snuggle Set item
Pup Snuggle Set
$15

Starting bid

CuddleLove super snuggly Plush Pet Blanket

PetSmart Lucky Plush Pet Toy

Team USA Plush Toy


Value $50




Pup Playset item
Pup Playset item
Pup Playset item
Pup Playset
$15

Starting bid

PetSmart Lucky Plush Pet Toy

Thrill & Chills Spider Fun Pack

OMG 2 in 1 Cupcake Surprise Toy


Value $40

Plush Pup Bath Towel Set item
Plush Pup Bath Towel Set item
Plush Pup Bath Towel Set
$15

Starting bid

2 - Doggie Place Ultra Absorbent Towels

Lucky Plush Toy with Squeaker

Multi-Piece "Pizza Mutt" Hide & Seek treat mat


Value $45


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