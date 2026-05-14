NLA Registration Fee

About the memberships
Monthly Pricing Breakdown (excluding jersey fees) (can also pay lump sump) (Spring - $1,200, Summer $1,950)
1. 3/4/26 - $400 - Down payment
2. 4/4/26 - $400
3. 5/4/26 - $400
4. 6/4/26 - $400
5. 7/4/26 - $350
Jerseys -
Starting Package of Shooting Shirt, Reversible Jersey, Shorts, and Backpack: $150 (Required if New Player)
NLA Backpack: $55
Reversible Jersey and Shorts: $75
Shooting Shirt: $30
Practice Jerseys: $25
Monthly Pricing Breakdown (excluding jersey fees) (can also pay lump sump)(Spring - $1,100, Summer $1,800)
1. 3/4/26 - $400 - Down payment
2. 4/4/26 - $350
3. 5/4/26 - $350
4. 6/4/26 - $350
5. 7/4/26 - $350
Jerseys -
Starting Package of Shooting Shirt, Reversible Jersey, Shorts, and Backpack: $150 (Required if New Player)
NLA Backpack: $55
Reversible Jersey and Shorts: $75
Shooting Shirt: $30
Practice Jerseys: $25
Monthly Pricing Breakdown (excluding jersey fees) (can also pay lump sump)(Spring - $1,000, Summer $1,600)
1. 3/4/26 - $400 - Down payment
2. 4/4/26 - $300
3. 5/4/26 - $300
4. 6/4/26 - $300
5. 7/4/26 - $300
Jerseys -
Starting Package of Shooting Shirt, Reversible Jersey, Shorts, and Backpack: $150 (Required if New Player)
NLA Backpack: $55
Reversible Jersey and Shorts: $75
Shooting Shirt: $30
Practice Jerseys: $25
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