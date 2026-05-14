No Limits Academy

Offered by

No Limits Academy

About the memberships

NLA Registration Fee

NLA 7 and Up
Pay what you can

Monthly Pricing Breakdown (excluding jersey fees) (can also pay lump sump) (Spring - $1,200, Summer $1,950)

1. 3/4/26 - $400 - Down payment

2. 4/4/26 - $400

3. 5/4/26 - $400

4. 6/4/26 - $400
5. 7/4/26 - $350

Jerseys - 
Starting Package of Shooting Shirt, Reversible Jersey, Shorts, and Backpack: $150 (Required if New Player)


NLA Backpack: $55

Reversible Jersey and Shorts: $75
Shooting Shirt: $30
Practice Jerseys: $25

NLA 5 and 6
Pay what you can

Monthly Pricing Breakdown (excluding jersey fees) (can also pay lump sump)(Spring - $1,100, Summer $1,800)

1. 3/4/26 - $400 - Down payment

2. 4/4/26 - $350

3. 5/4/26 - $350

4. 6/4/26 - $350
5. 7/4/26 - $350

Jerseys - 
Starting Package of Shooting Shirt, Reversible Jersey, Shorts, and Backpack: $150 (Required if New Player)


NLA Backpack: $55

Reversible Jersey and Shorts: $75
Shooting Shirt: $30
Practice Jerseys: $25

NLA 4 and Under
Pay what you can

Monthly Pricing Breakdown (excluding jersey fees) (can also pay lump sump)(Spring - $1,000, Summer $1,600)

1. 3/4/26 - $400 - Down payment

2. 4/4/26 - $300

3. 5/4/26 - $300

4. 6/4/26 - $300
5. 7/4/26 - $300

Jerseys - 
Starting Package of Shooting Shirt, Reversible Jersey, Shorts, and Backpack: $150 (Required if New Player)


NLA Backpack: $55

Reversible Jersey and Shorts: $75
Shooting Shirt: $30
Practice Jerseys: $25

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