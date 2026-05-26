NLEF Golf Outing's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Winner will be granted a front parking spot for use during student drop-off and pick-up for the entirety of the 2026-2027 school year.
Starting bid
Winner will be granted 8 front row seats and 1 reserved parking spot during the 2026 holiday concert.
Starting bid
Winner and 1 friend will be picked up from their home and given a ride to school via fire truck on Friday, June 5th.
*Parent/Guardian will also ride
Starting bid
Escape the hustle and unwind for a three night stay during the months of October through May at Five Pines in Eagle River! Five Pines is nestled in the heart of nature. Perfect for a romantic weekend or a peaceful family retreat, this fully furnished cabin features stunning lake views, a gas fireplace, and all the comforts of home. Enjoy nearby hiking trails, stargazing by the fire pit, and serene mornings on the porch overlooking Pickerel Lake with coffee in hand.
*Winners will be responsible for:
~ $300 Cleaning Fee
~ $500 Security Deposit (returned on departure)
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/709341803567968411?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=fce62d7c-186f-4fbf-a2f0-b6f827c20999
Starting bid
Premium grass-fed and finished beef is locally raised at Viola Farm in Hartland. The meat bundle includes rib roast, short ribs, chuck roast, New York strip steak and round steak.
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Enjoy the beauty of Holy Hill year round with this print from local photographer Chris Herriot of My Wisconsin Photography. Also included is a 2026 photo calendar.
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Neroli Salon & Spa offers a full range of services to help you look and feel your best. From expert haircuts, color, and styling to rejuvenating facials, massages, and nail care, their team of professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional service in a relaxing and welcoming environment.
Starting bid
Winner and 2 guests will join Todd Sivak and Tim Schlosser of Bank Five Nine Wealth Management for a pheasant hunt & lunch* at Milford Hills Hunt Club between October 2026 and April 2027.
*Date of hunt TBD by winner and event organizer
Starting bid
Winner and up to 4 guests will enjoy a morning* of salmon fishing on Lake Michigan followed by a sporting clay shoot. Tim Schlosser and Todd Sivak of Bank Five Nine Wealth Management will be your skippers on board the Liquid Asset.
*Excursion will take place May 15-October 15, weekdays only
*Date TBD by winner and event organizer
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes at Ironwood on a Monday-Friday of your choice during the 2026 season. The foursome will also receive a cart for their day of play.
Starting bid
Enjoy apps, drinks, and a beautiful lake country sunset on Okauchee Lake! Winner and 5 friends** will be treated to a 2.5 hour cruise* on Okauchee Lake hosted by Christina and Andy Kremel.
*Date in June-September TB by the winner and hosts
**Adults only
Starting bid
Climb on! Winner will receive 4 day passes to Adventure Rock in Brookfield. Passes include a brief orientation, climbing gear, and full day access to the climbing facilty.
Starting bid
GOALLLLL! Enjoy and electrifying experience at a Milwuakee Wave soccer game during the ‘26-’27 season! Additional tickets may be purchased and redeemed together when choosing your game* and submitting your gift certificate via the website.
*Subject to ticket availability
Starting bid
2 highly sought after tickets on the 50 yard line at the Packers/Bears game on Sunday, October 11th at 3:25 PM
Section 128, Row 58, Seats 19-20
Starting bid
Winner will receive an incredible set of 6 tickets behind the Brewers dugout to be used during a regular season game, Monday-Thursday.* Section 112, Row 8
Package includes parking.
*Game TBD between winner and our generous donor
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Winner will receive a coveted Green Bay Packers football signed by the 2025 players and coaching staff.
Original signatures were obtained at the start of the 2025 regular season and then transferred to the football. A certificate of donation accompanies the football.
Starting bid
Surprise your Laker with a birthday serenade from our very own Mr. Will Krieger! He will treat them to a birthday song during the school day to make their school celebration extra special.
*May be redeemed during the 2026-27 school year
Starting bid
Winner and three friends will enjoy a special LEGO building lunch with Mrs. Lesch. Students bring their own lunches, Mrs. Lesch will provide LEGOS, a treat and a drink. Students will get to bring a LEGO set home!
*May be redeemed Fall of 2026
Starting bid
Dr. Ackley will treat our winner, a friend, and their favorite teacher to a delicious lunch from Chik-Fil-A!
*May be redeemed Fall of 2026
Starting bid
Winner will receive one-on-one tutoring with Dr. Ackley to support the creation and completion of their project for Literacy Lights the Night 2027.
*Redeemed during the '26-'27 school year
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