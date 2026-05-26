NLEF Golf Outing's Silent Auction

Escape the hustle and unwind for a three night stay during the months of October through May at Five Pines in Eagle River! Five Pines is nestled in the heart of nature. Perfect for a romantic weekend or a peaceful family retreat, this fully furnished cabin features stunning lake views, a gas fireplace, and all the comforts of home. Enjoy nearby hiking trails, stargazing by the fire pit, and serene mornings on the porch overlooking Pickerel Lake with coffee in hand.

*Winners will be responsible for:

~ $300 Cleaning Fee

~ $500 Security Deposit (returned on departure)





https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/709341803567968411?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=fce62d7c-186f-4fbf-a2f0-b6f827c20999