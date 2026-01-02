New Life Outreach Ministries

NLO Oklahoma Youth Camp Registration - 2026

347489 E 990 Rd

Sparks, OK 74869, USA

Camper Admission - Male
$210

Select ONLY one per Male camper


Camper Admission - Female
$210

Select ONLY one per Female camper


NLO Oklahoma T-Shirt - Gray item
NLO Oklahoma T-Shirt - Gray
$20

NLO Oklahoma T-Shirt - Blue item
NLO Oklahoma T-Shirt - Blue
$20

NLO Oklahoma Hoodie - Gray item
NLO Oklahoma Hoodie - Gray
$40

NLO Oklahoma Hoodie - Blue item
NLO Oklahoma Hoodie - Blue
$40

Non-camper Meals
$110

Entry and meals for the whole time during camp. Select ONLY one per person. NON-CAMPERS ONLY


