NLS Dail 16U Dues 2025/2026

DAIL 16U Down Payment
$500

If you did not make your down payment previously you can pay here.

Down payment for NLS DAIL 16U.

DAIL 16U September 2025 Payment
$250

September payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 1 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

DAIL 16U October 2025 Payment
$250

October payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 2 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

DAIL 16U November 2025 Payment
$250

November payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 3 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

DAIL 16U December 2025 Payment
$250

December payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 4 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

DAIL 16U January 2026 Payment
$250

January payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 5 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

DAIL 16U February 2026 Payment
$250

February payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 6 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

DAIL 16U March 2026 Payment
$250

Final payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 7 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

Add a donation for Crusaders Fastpitch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!