NLS Dail 16U Dues 2025/2026

If you did not make your down payment previously you can pay here.
Down payment for NLS DAIL 16U.
September payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 1 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
October payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 2 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
November payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 3 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
December payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 4 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
January payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 5 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
February payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 6 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
Final payment for NLS DAIL 16U. Payment 7 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!